CHAMPAIGN — Hannah Hong created a theory.
Her own words.
The Centennial junior diver is putting it to the test Friday, when she and Chargers teammate Emme Pianfetti begin competing in the girls’ swimming and diving state meet at New Trier High School in Winnetka.
“If I don’t eat, then I dive better,” Hong said, “because when I have to dive I get really nervous, and my stomach always hurts and I have to go to the bathroom.
“So I decided not to eat before state, and hopefully that bodes well for me.”
Everything Hong is putting into her junior diving campaign has led to a dominant display.
She’s broken meet and pool records left and right. Hong estimates she holds 10 at this point, including the local sectional and Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center bests last Saturday, courtesy a 504.25 score.
That output gives her the second-best state-qualifying mark of 48 divers who will convene Friday at state, trailing only Chicago Taft’s Regina Meirmanova (514.90). Maybe don’t mention that to Hong before she takes to the diving board this weekend in the Chicago suburbs.
“That makes me nervous,” Hong said with a laugh. “I’m just trying to have a good time, trying to have fun, maybe shoot for top five at this point.”
This is the high point of Hong’s extremely rapid rise in the sport — which she’s been involved with for a little more than two years.
And the only reason Hong started diving in the first place was because of Pianfetti, her fellow junior at Centennial who enters state this weekend with the No. 20 qualifying score.
“I wanted to do cheerleading, and I told her she should do it with me,” Hong said. “She told me she was diving for the school instead. She said, ‘You should come out one day.’”
Hong possessed a gymnastics background, which she said helps with diving, though her involvement in the former sport concluded with a dislocated knee earlier in her life.
The past injury isn’t inflamed by diving.
Even so, Hong’s launching point in her new venture wasn’t a positive one.
“My first meet was conference (as a freshman), and I did pretty badly,” Hong said. “I scored like 250, maybe.
“I smacked (the water) a lot, and it hurt. But it was something new. It was something exciting.”
Hong was determined to get better at her new sport, too, considering she “didn’t have much going on” in her high school life at that point.
She also was spurred on by a budding friendship with Pianfetti, whom Hong now considers her best friend.
Under longtime local diving coach Don Waybright, both Hong and Pianfetti honed their craft for the Chargers at the Champaign Country Club pool in the summer and at Unit 4 Pool at Centennial during in-school periods.
“We always like to say Way is our grandpa slash father,” Hong said. “He’s so much fun to be around, and he’s a really good coach. He pushes you a lot, even if you don’t want him to.”
Hong feels the biggest thing she’s learned from Waybright is self-awareness on the diving board.
“You have to listen to other people because your own mind can be clouded,” Hong said. “So just trusting others that know better than you (is key).”
Hong showed she had state-quality chops as a sophomore. She advanced from the area sectional with a 398.85 score and took 33rd of 48 athletes at state, though she didn’t get out of the preliminary round.
The result offered another fork in the road, and Hong continued down the more challenging path.
“I’ve been diving nonstop for about six months,” Hong said. “I just want to prove that I’ve gotten so much better, and that I’m not just good for being down here. I’m also good for being up in Chicago, like by their standards.”
Indeed, a majority of state swimming and diving participants hail from Illinois’ northernmost towns and cities.
Yet there’s Hong, ranked above just about all of them with a few days remaining in the season.
She credits lengthy workouts — 3 1 / 2 hours in the summer, down to 2 or 2 1 / 2 in the fall — for getting her to peak performance, as well as constant repetition of her 11-dive repertoire.
This culminated in a score last Saturday more than 100 points better than her previous sectional effort.
A new personal-best total Hong wasn’t aware of until she’d completed her final dive.
“When I pay attention to the score, it pressures me too much and I’m too focused (on it) instead of just having fun,” Hong said.
So Hong ignored it. Until Pianfetti insisted Hong needed to see what she’d achieved.
“I was expecting it to be really high, but I didn’t think it was going to be that high,” Hong said. “I was just really surprised, and I was really happy.”
Those emotions only would expand should Hong snag her top-five state dreams — with another high school season still at her disposal.
Clear head, empty stomach, can’t lose?
“I want to take this practice week really seriously so then I can go up there and hit (my dives),” Hong said. “The people in Chicago really haven’t seen me do what I can do.”
Top of the charts
The girls’ swimming and diving state meet starts Friday at New Trier High School in Winnetka, concluding Saturday with the finals. Here’s a look at local athletes within their respective events’ top 10 after sectional performances:
Diving
— Hannah Hong (Jr., Centennial): second of 48 (504.25); Chicago Taft’s Regina Meirmanova first (514.90).
50 freestyle
— Sally Ma (Soph., Uni High): first of 44 (23.17 seconds); Oswego East’s Grace Cooper second (23.20).
100 butterfly
— Reed Broaders (Jr., Uni High): fourth of 36 (55.33); Metea Valley’s McKenna Stone first (54.07).
100 freestyle
— Sally Ma (Soph., Uni High): first of 41 (51.13); St. Ignatius’ Julieta Tracy second (51.15).