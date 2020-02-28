URBANA — Andrew Lin and Jake Regenwetter set their sights on achievements typically desired by high school swimmers.
To continually drop time throughout a season. To enjoy postseason meets, especially with friends who will graduate later in the year.
But the two Uni High sophomores have another, more unique mission.
“The first goal always is to try and find another member so we can get a relay team,” Lin said. “This year, it didn’t happen. However, next year I’m pretty confident it will happen because we have some incoming freshmen who are pretty fast and pretty dedicated to swimming.”
This line of thought is customary when your team is just three athletes strong.
Perhaps Lin and Regenwetter can further intrigue some of their Illinek brethren with their performances at the 2020 IHSA state swimming and diving meet, which kicks off with Friday’s preliminaries in Evanston.
The Uni High duo racked up four first-place finishes at last week’s Centennial Sectional to give itself a fair chance of earning at least one event final berth this coming Saturday.
“If I’m able to drop a little bit of time and qualify for finals, that would be amazing,” Regenwetter said. “It’d be very hard for something to happen at state that would not satisfy me.”
Lin will compete in the 100-yard butterfly (50.30 seconds at the sectional) and 100 backstroke (51.04). Regenwetter advanced to state in the 200 individual medley (1 minute, 57.15 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (59.76).
“To get two-thirds of our team there, I think it shows how much work these boys put into their swimming,” first-year Uni High coach Hannah Newman said, “and really shows how great of swimmers they are.”
Along with junior teammate Collin Jung, Lin and Regenwetter hold up local small schools’ end of the bargain when it comes to boys’ swimming and diving. These Illineks may not have the same practice or meet schedule as athletes from Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Mahomet-Seymour or Urbana, but they still compile the same sort of results — and sometimes even better outcomes.
“Not being on a high school team where sectionals is our ultimate goal is kind of nice,” Regenwetter said. “We get a nice frame of reference that sectionals is a great meet where there’s great opportunity to swim fast and stuff, but we don’t have to be putting all our eggs in one basket.
“We can just see that sectionals is just another opportunity to go fast and have fun.”
That’s the mindset Lin and Regenwetter are carrying into Friday’s prelims. Lin is familiar with this stage, making his way to state in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke as a freshman in 2019.
“Last year I was trying to approach it more seriously, and I got really tense before all my races,” said Lin, who ranked 22nd in butterfly and 27th in backstroke by state’s end last season. “So this year I think I’m going to try to take a more relaxed approach.”
That’s exactly what Newman has preached leading up to this moment.
“It would be great to get a second swim on Saturday,” Newman said. “But trying to make sure they’re staying really relaxed and focused on their event at that time (is key), and if they can drop some time, that’ll be a good thing.”
Even if Lin and Regenwetter aren’t visible in Saturday’s state results, they’re laying the groundwork for Uni High boys’ swim and dive to become more like its female counterpart — a full-fledged program that has little to no trouble filling individual and relay postseason slots.
Until that plays out, the Illinek boys’ roster will enjoy and make the most of its present-day status.
“Since we don’t have an organized team here at Uni, it makes the bond between us three just that much stronger,” Lin said. “It really showed at sectionals.”
Local representation
Here’s a look at which area boys’ swimmers and divers will take part in the 2020 state finals, which begin with Friday’s preliminaries and conclude Saturday in Evanston:
200-yard medley relay — Centennial’s Cole Grimes (Sr.), Alex Geissler (Soph.), Cade McAndrew (Jr.) and Gyumin Lee (Sr.).
200-yard freestyle — Lane Wagner (Sr., Danville).
200-yard IM — Jake Regenwetter (Soph., Uni High).
50-yard freestyle — Ryan Wierschem (Sr., Champaign Central).
Diving — Mitchell Hynds (Fr., Champaign Central).
100-yard butterfly — Andrew Lin (Soph., Uni High); Ryan Wierschem (Sr., Champaign Central).
500-yard freestyle — Nolan Miller (Fr., Champaign Central).
200-yard freestyle relay — Champaign Central’s Nik Johnson (Sr.), Ryan Wierschem (Sr.), Davin Yoo (Sr.) and Nolan Miller (Fr.).
100-yard backstroke — Andrew Lin (Soph., Uni High); Cole Grimes (Sr., Centennial).
100-yard breaststroke — Jake Regenwetter (Soph., Uni High).
400-yard freestyle relay — Champaign Central’s Nik Johnson (Sr.), Nolan Miller (Fr.), Jack Hummel (Sr.) and Ryan Wierschem (Sr.).