PAYTON WOODS started his Michigan State swimming career setting the Spartans’ 50-yard freestyle record at 19.83 seconds and later made the Olympics Trials in that event. The Champaign Central graduate checks in:
How do you feel about your time at Michigan State so far?
Overall it’s been a great experience. College swimming is definitely a lot different than high school swimming. I don’t have to swim events that I don’t want to swim. ... My training is based around the events that I do. I do a lot of focused training. A lot of explosive training, weight training. ... I’ve grown a lot mentally, physically, as well as academically. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, honestly.
What was it like making the adjustment from prep to college swimming?
In high school swimming, winning state in the state of Illinois was a huge thing. Then you come to college swimming and literally everyone on your team is a state champion. So what you did in high school kind of disappears, so the atmosphere here is really intense. ... The step up physically and mentally was big for me.
What did it mean to you to qualify for the Olympic Trials last December?
I got the Trials cut, I believe it was, last December, and my grandfather actually passed away in October. He’s kind of the one that got me into swimming. He actually swam for Champaign Central in the 1960s, so I kind of followed in his footsteps. ... I remember I touched the wall and it felt like a great race. I just looked up at the time and I just immediately broke into tears of joy. It was just a special feeling to think of him whenever it gets brought up now.
What in-pool accomplishments are you most proud of in your college career?
The one that means the most to me besides the Trials was my freshman year when I broke the (Michigan State) 50 free record. That was, I believe, a 27-year-old record. The amount of time that I dropped in that event in one year showed me what I was capable of doing with hard work.
What are some of your current goals?
Outside of the pool I just submitted my application for a master’s in market research here at MSU. They have the No. 1 globally-ranked market research program. ... In the pool I would love to qualify for NCAAs in the 50 free, and then in the 100 free I want to get the school record. I’ve been going for that record for three years now and I’ve come up short the past three years, but I think I’ve got it in me this year.
How do you think high school you would feel about what college you has achieved?
If you would’ve told me as a senior that I would be doing the things I’m doing right now, I’d be a little bit in shock.