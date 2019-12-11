Megan Bernacchi
Sr., Centennial
Why she made the team: The lone senior on a sectional-championship club, Bernacchi helped the Chargers to their lone state swimming qualification (400-yard freestyle relay) while recording top-five local times in the 200-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 free, 500 free, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see My Chemical Romance. ... Before I compete, I eat nothing — I usually just have an iced tea. ... In my dream career, I would be working for the government. ... My favorite subject to study in school is mathematics. ... My favorite athlete is Ema Rajic. ... My favorite TV show is “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Holly Black, William Shakespeare and Maggie Pate.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to every continent, finish “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures” and finish my bucket list.
Reed Broaders
Jr., Uni High
Why she made the team: Once again a dominant presence for the Illineks, Broaders secured sectional titles in the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke — placing third and fifth in the events, respectively, at the state meet — in addition to taking a leg on Uni High’s state-advancing 200 medley relay.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Migos. ... Before I compete, I eat eggs, bacon, grits and sausage. ... In my dream career, I would be a neurosurgeon. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Sally Ma. ... My favorite TV show is “Vampire Diaries.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Nhia Caras, Sarah Lee and Giulia Barbieri.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, have a girls’ weekend and go on a shopping spree.
Samantha Cook
Fr., Champaign Central
Why she made the team: Cook exploded on to the local scene in accounting for both of the Maroons’ state meet berths, taking first at the local sectional in the 200-yard freestyle and 500 free and boasting the area’s best clocking in the latter event.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lizzo. ... Before I compete, I eat a breakfast sandwich and smoothie from Panera. ... In my dream career, I would do something that is for the benefit of others, like being a doctor or lawyer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Katie Ledecky. ... My favorite TV show is “Survivor.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Alexander Hamilton, Lin Manuel Miranda and Simone Manuel.
Three items on my bucket list: Go to the Olympics, travel to Europe and Asia and open-water swim.
Madeline Hogg
Sr., Danville
Why she made the team: Hogg formed a good 1-2 punch with fellow senior Lela Wagner and recorded the area’s best time in the 200-yard individual medley at 2 minutes, 14.61 seconds.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Ed Sheeran. ... Before I compete, I eat a chocolate chip muffin. ... In my dream career, I would become an engineer at Disney World. ... My favorite subject to study in school is math. ... My favorite athlete is Michael Phelps. ... My favorite TV show is “M*A*S*H.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Walt Disney, Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky.
Three items on my bucket list: Visit Paris, work at Disney and swim with Michael Phelps.
Hannah Hong
Jr., Centennial
Why she made the team: Hong broke double-digit pool/meet diving records by season’s end, according to coach Don Waybright, and set herself up for a potentially big senior year. As it stands, Hong finished her junior campaign with a sectional diving championship and seventh-place state output.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Billie Eilish. I love most of her songs, and she seems like such a cool person. ... Before I compete, I eat nothing. I think it helps me dive better. ... In my dream career, I would test new products. ... My favorite subject to study in school is AP language. ... My favorite athlete is Sarah Bacon. ... My favorite TV show is “New Girl.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Theodore Roosevelt, Tom Hanks and Jim Carrey.
Three items on my bucket list: Sleep on a water bed, watch the Olympics and take a bath in Orbeez.
Sally Ma
Soph., Uni High
Why she made the team: Our Athlete of the Year set sectional meet records in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle before finishing second in state in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 free. She also helped two relays teams reach state.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Saweetie. ... Before I compete, I eat something light a couple hours before I race. ... In my dream career, I would be able to sustain myself and be happy (aka I don’t know). ... My favorite subject to study in school is math or science. ... My favorite athlete is Reed Broaders. ... My favorite TV show is “Lucifer.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Doja Cat, Elon Musk and Gordon Ramsay.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel to 50-plus countries, go on a road trip with my best friends and go into a sensory deprivation tank.
Elise Maurer
Fr., Uni High
Why she made the team: Maurer made her biggest impact on the Illineks’ relays by leading off sectional-winning 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle units.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Elton John. ... Before I compete, I eat maple bacon, egg and cheese wraps from Panera Bread, but a lot of the time I like peanut butter banana toast if we are staying in a hotel with complimentary breakfast. ... In my dream career, I would help people or animals, make my work worthwhile and just be happy. ... My favorite subjects to study in school are biology and English. ... My favorite athlete is Lilly King. ... My favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy” or “Criminal Minds.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Matthew Gray Gubler, Angelica Schuyler and Sandra Oh.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel to every continent, go on a road trip across America and own a golden retriever.
Emme Pianfetti
Jr., Centennial
Why she made the team: Credited by teammate Hannah Hong as the reason Hong got into diving, Pianfetti placed second at the sectional and 29th at state.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Khalid. ... Before I compete, I eat an egg and ham sandwich. ... In my dream career, I would be able to travel and make a difference. ... My favorite subject to study in school is AP U.S. history. ... My favorite athlete is Simone Biles. ... My favorite TV shows are “The Good Place” and “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michelangelo, Henrietta Lacks and Mother Teresa.
Three items on my bucket list: Snorkel in Iceland (in the Silfra), visit the Louvre with my mom and work as a ranger at Philmont Scout Ranch.
Lela Wagner
Sr., Danville
Why she made the team: Danville’s lead swimmer since transferring from Bismarck-Henning early in her high school career, Wagner narrowly missed state advancement in the 100-yard breaststroke. She finished in the area top 10 in that event, as well as the 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 free and 500 free.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat puppy chow. ... In my dream career, I would help people be happy. ... My favorite subject to study in school is psychology. ... My favorite athlete is Katie Ledecky. ... My favorite TV show is “Seven Deadly Sins.” ... If I could have dinner with any four people from any time period, I would pick my Grandma Harvey, Shawn Mendes and Sam & Colby.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel to Europe, write a book and move somewhere pretty.
Julia Wilson
Sr., Champaign Central
Why she made the team: A driving force in bringing attention to frustration surrounding Unit 4 Pool renovations, Wilson also was no slouch in the pool this season. She boasted area top-10 clockings in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lana Del Rey. ... Before I compete, I eat a bagel. ... In my dream career, I would report for The New York Times. ... My favorite subject to study in school is Spanish. ... My favorite athlete is Ema Rajic. ... My favorite TV show is “Parks and Recreation.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick John Mulaney, Amy Winehouse and Veronica Thompson.
Three items on my bucket list: Visit every U.S. national park, see the Northern Lights and run a sanctuary of old dogs and cats.