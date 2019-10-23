CHAMPAIGN — Katie VanHootegem remembers the celebration when Champaign Central girls’ swimming and diving won the Twin City Invitational back in 2017, VanHootegem’s first year in charge of the program.

“They pushed me in (the pool),” she said of her athletes. “... Last time I fell and hurt myself, so we were going to cannonball in this time.”

Such a scene would require the Central’s competitors to hold off Centennial, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana on Tuesday at Unit 4 Pool.

And VanHootegem was keeping herself out of the loop on whether that goal was turning into a reality.

“We were waiting in anticipation,” she said. “I purposely didn’t keep score.”

Moments after the 400-yard freestyle relay’s conclusion, Chargers diving coach Don Waybright announced four team scores: STM at three points, Urbana at 101, Centennial at 357 and Uni High at 406.

Time for a cannonball.

Freshman Samantha Cook won the 200 IM and anchored a victorious 200 free relay as the Maroons produced 429 points to swipe the Twin City trophy back from the Chargers.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen going in,” VanHootegem said. “We obviously don’t have the number one swimmers where we win all the events. ... But, really, it’s our 2-3-4 places that really made this meet possible.”

Such as Cook in the 500 free (second), Brianna Freeburg in the 100 butterfly (third) and both Alexia Popa and Anneliese Schideman in the 100 backstroke (second and third, respectively).

But it was Central’s 200 free relay effort that really got the Maroons fired up.

The quartet of Emily Hettinger, Julia Wilson, Freeburg and Cook (1 minute, 48.83 seconds) staved off the foursomes of Uni High (1:49.34) and Centennial (1:49.81).

“I saw my teammates ... going super fast, and they were going their season bests,” Cook said, “and I said, ‘OK, this is game time. They’re working really hard. I’ve got to do this for the team.’”

VanHootegem described the outcome as “a swim from the heart” because Central’s kids went through a grueling series of workouts on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

“Oh, my goodness. (Monday’s) set was terrible,” Cook said. “It was the hardest of the season. But I was just so glad to see all of our ladies go super fast (Tuesday) and kill it.”

The runner-up Illineks were paced — as usual, these days — by Reed Broaders and Sally Ma.

Broaders won the 50 free (25.05) and 100 fly (1:02.27), while Ma secured titles in the 200 free (2:01.09) and 100 free (54.82). Each also was part of a first-place relay — Broaders the 200 medley and Ma the 400 free.

“It’s the part of the year where they’re questioning why they swam,” Uni High coach Dave Young said. “But they’re doing a great job. They’re tired, but they still come out here and give it their all. Just real impressed.”

Third-place Centennial collected four wins on the night. Diver Hannah Hong continued her dominant season with a 485.10 score, breaking both the school and pool records.

“Amazing,” Chargers coach Courtney Louret said. “She just kind of came out of nowhere. ... It was big for her, and she deserves every bit of it.”

Megan Bernacchi’s double-up in the 500 free (5:35.39) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.31), as well as Annika Scott’s 100 backstroke triumph (1:10.75) also helped push Centennial.

“They’re stronger than they have been all season,” Louret said. “We’ve obviously not backing off because the sectional meet is slowly approaching.”

It’s a mindset shared by the Maroons, who no doubt would like VanHootegem to replicate her leap into the pool when they take part in the Nov. 16 Urbana Sectional.

“We can do some serious damage,” Cook said, “and hopefully we can get a sectional title and go to state.”