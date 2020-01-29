URBANA — The feeling of exhaustion coursed through Champaign Central senior Nik Johnson’s body after he pulled himself out of the water at the Urbana Aquatic Center for the final time at the end of Tuesday’s Twin City Swim Meet.
On Sunday, Johnson was in a somber mood as his family’s car drove down the freeway in Los Angeles, where his grandfather lived before his sudden death two weeks ago.
Then, he looked down at his phone.
“My friend texted me, ‘Kobe (Bryant) died,’” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘You’re kidding.’ I looked over, and there was the Staples Center. It was just surreal. I didn’t really know what to think.”
The moment was poetically sad. His biggest fan and his childhood hero were both gone.
Johnson’s mother, a Los Angeles native, and father were huge Lakers fans. And with a last name like Johnson, Cheri wanted to give her son a Japanese middle name after her side of the family. “Kobe” was the obvious choice.
Nik Kobe Johnson was born a few months before Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal led the Lakers to their third straight championship. Just before that, the family bought a baby jersey with “Bryant” emblazoned on the back, and they brought it to a game to be signed.
“My husband was probably four deep and when they came out of the tunnel, he pushed his way through,” Cheri Johnson said. “Kobe looked up and smiled and said, ‘Throw it down.’ And he threw it back up. It was No. 8.”
He never wore the jersey — they bought him another one and keep the signed one in a frame to this day.
After the funeral on Sunday night, they went to the Staples Center, where people in purple and gold were paying their respects to the Lakers’ icon.
“It was weird, because I think a lot of people, like me, couldn’t believe it yet,” Nik Johnson said. “So there were no tears or anything. It was mostly just chants of ‘Kobe,’ ‘MVP.’ There was no sadness yet because I think it was just disbelief. It was more a celebration of his life. It was good to be there.”
Through the avalanche of emotions, he didn’t forget about his goals in the pool, just like his grandfather would have wanted.
“He was always my No. 1 fan,” Johnson said. “He always gave me tips in all of my different sports and always believed in me and thought I could come out on top. It was sad, but I know he’s cheering me on today still. His favorite thing in the world was watching us play (sports).”
Every day while he was gone, he contacted coach Dave Young to ask for workouts. After qualifying for the state meet last year in the 50-yard freestyle, the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay a year ago, he’s working harder than ever.
“He was like, ‘Hey, I found a ‘Y’ close by, can you send me the workouts?’” Young said. “He’s a great kid, he’s a captain, he’s the leader of our team. He’s just one of those kids who, in practice, he’s high-fiving everybody. He’s a great kid and a team player.”
Johnson arrived home late Monday night and managed to fall asleep for three hours before waking up for a 6 a.m. weightlifting session. On the heels of a bizarrely emotional weekend, he won the 100-yard freestyle and finished second in the 50 free on Tuesday night to help lead the Maroons to a Twin City victory.
“It was a crazy weekend,” he said, “but it’s good to be back with my team.”