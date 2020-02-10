When Unit 4 Pool hosts the Centennial boys’ swimming and diving sectional on Feb. 22, all athletes inside the facility will be intimately familiar with the phrase “tapering.”
It’s a common one in the swim and dive world, as well as the cross-country and track and field realms. It’s used to describe winding down the volume of activity ahead of big competitions — such as a sectional or state meet.
Centennial swim coach Courtney Louret is among those who utilize a taper with their athletes.
“It’s a preferred method because ... you have a goal meet you’re training for,” Louret said. “Yes, all other meets during the season do matter, and you want to go best times through the season, but it’s not as important as a championship meet.”
Louret noted that not all of her athletes will operate on the same schedule when it comes to tapering. For some, their biggest event of the season is the Big 12 Conference Meet that took place over this most recent weekend. For others, the sectional — and, hopefully, swimming at state the following week — is a target.
“You’re working toward that goal of getting the time you want at the end of the season,” Louret said. “It’s kind of like icing on top of the cake. You’re building the cake as you go through the season, and (tapering is) like the sweet spot.”
To taper doesn’t mean, however, that athletes simply stop practicing. In fact, Louret notes her boys will maintain the workout intensity they’d typically possess during other points of the regular season.
They just won’t be exerting that energy quite as often, their bodies already roughed up from months of practices and meets.
“When we get to the final meet,” Louret said, “they should feel more powerful, they should swim faster and they should feel better mentally.”
Louret’s boys won a team sectional title in her first season of 2017-18 and finished third of 15 programs last year, so it’s clear her taper-related instruction has paid off.
But what if the Chargers didn’t engage in tapering?
“Adrenaline will push you a little bit,” Louret said. “But you might not see significant (time) drops, taper versus non-taper.”
Louret doesn’t keep a specific date for when tapering should begin. Not only does it differ for athletes readying for one big meet instead of another, but it also differs by competitor gender and body type.
Regardless, Louret’s biggest obstacle right now is ensuring her athletes that their taper is right around the corner.
“We can continue breaking their bodies down so when the taper does begin, we can really start backing off,” she said. “I know mentally they’re tired because the taper is so close.”