Alex Geissler
Soph., Centennial
Why he made the team: Geissler was the youngest Charger on a state-qualifying 200-yard medley relay and also excelled in shorter and mid-distance freestyle races.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Mumford & Sons. ... Before I compete, I eat eggs, toast, some apple slices or a Cuties orange. ... In my dream career, I would be an automotive or mechanical engineer. They seem like really fun careers that I would like. ... My favorite subject to study in school is either chemistry or math. ... My favorite athlete is Daniel Ricciardo. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Steve Prefontaine, Caeleb Dressel and Dan Trupin.
Three items on my bucket list: Go skydiving before I’m 21, become fluent in another language and watch the Olympics in person.
Cole Grimes
Sr., Centennial
Why he made the team: The repeat first-teamer overcame a broken hand suffered in late December to qualify for state in the 100-yard backstroke, placing 21st in that event while also helping the Chargers’ 200 medley relay to a state berth.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Lil Uzi Vert. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana, chocolate milk, cream cheese bagels and protein waffles with plenty of syrup. ... In my dream career, I would still be involved in sports — behind-the-scenes stuff — probably on the collegiate or professional level. ... My favorite subject to study in school is social studies. The teachers are always great. ... My favorite athlete is Ryan Murphy. ... My favorite TV show is “Black Mirror.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Michael Phelps, LeBron James and Kevin Hart.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel out of the country, graduate college and go to an NBA game.
Mitchell Hynds
Fr., Champaign Central
Why he made the team: The prep newcomer delivered the Maroons one of their three individual sectional championships by winning the diving competition before taking 44th in state preliminaries.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Post Malone. ... Before I compete, I eat a banana. ... In my dream career, I would make lots of money. ... My favorite subject to study in school is P.E. ... My favorite athlete is Sergio Aguero. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Danny Duncan, Adam Sandler and Steve Jobs.
Three items on my bucket list: Go skydiving, go snorkeling and go to the Bahamas.
Nik Johnson
Sr., Champaign Central
Why he made the team: Another multi-time first-team selection, Johnson was described by coach Dave Young as extremely valuable to the team because of his leadership. Johnson swam leadoff on Central’s state-qualifying 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see John Mayer or Travis Scott. ... Before I compete, I eat strawberries and blueberries. ... In my dream career, I would be athletic director at the University of Illinois. ... My favorite subject to study in school is U.S. history. ... My favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant. ... My favorite thing to watch on TV is college basketball. ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Tiger Woods, Brian Barnhart and Rece Davis.
Three items on my bucket list: Witness Illinois basketball win a national title, attend a Ryder Cup and play one more game of Central baseball with my team.
Andrew Lin
Soph., Uni High
Why he made the team: Already a two-time first-team choice, Lin missed qualifying for the state finals of 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke by a combined one-tenth of a second, notching 13th in both after winning a sectional championship in each.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Imagine Dragons. ... Before I compete, I eat Goldfish and Jimmy John’s. ... In my dream career, I would be able to help people every day through science and/or research. ... My favorite subject to study in school is biology. ... My favorite athlete is Matt Grevers. ... My favorite TV show is “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Marie Curie, Martin Luther King Jr. and Tiger Woods.
Three items on my bucket list: Go ziplining, swim with dolphins and go scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef.
Cade McAndrew
Jr., Centennial
Why he made the team: A steady breaststroke and butterfly presence, McAndrew made up one-fourth of the Chargers’ state-advancing 200-yard medley relay and took third in both his individual sectional events (100 breast and 100 back).
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band. ... Before I compete, I eat half a Jimmy John’s sandwich. ... In my dream career, I would work as a chemical engineer. ... My favorite subject to study in school is AP chemistry. ... My favorite athlete is Henry Moore. ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Charles-Augustin de Coulomb, Joseph Fourier and John Philip Sousa.
Three items on my bucket list: Play in “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, create another way to make medicines cheaply and learn more about advanced math.
Nolan Miller
Fr., Champaign Central
Why he made the team: The middle- and long-distance freestyle standout finished his first high school sectional meet with a 500-yard freestyle title, later placing 30th at state, as well as swimming legs on state-qualifying 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Luke Combs. ... Before I compete, I eat two eggs, two pieces of bacon and two pieces of bread. ... In my dream career, I would swim professionally. ... My favorite subject to study in school is business or history. ... My favorite athlete is Caeleb Dressel. ... My favorite TV show is “The Office.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Jesus, Michael Phelps and Henry Ford.
Three items on my bucket list: Attend an Olympics, travel Europe and ride the new Tron roller coaster in Disney World.
Jake Regenwetter
Soph., Uni High
Why he made the team: Regenwetter joined teammate Andrew Lin in the sectional champions category by snagging the 200-yard individual medley crown before jetting to 19th in that race at state.
Lane Wagner
Sr., Danville
Why he made the team: Also a repeat first-team selection, Wagner paced Danville for the third consecutive season by winning a 200-yard freestyle sectional championship and placing 36th in the state version of that event.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Tool. ... Before I compete, I eat chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes. ... In my dream career, I would be working with computers. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Michael Phelps. ... My favorite TV show is “South Park.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick FDR, Lyndon Johnson and Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Three items on my bucket list: Go skydiving, see the Aurora Borealis in person and go to Six Flags.
Ryan Wierschem
Sr., Champaign Central
Why he made the team: Our repeat Athlete of the Year — a “fast swimmer and hard-working kid,” according to Central coach Dave Young — rebounded nicely from not making state in an individual event as a junior by capturing a sectional title in the 50-yard freestyle and advancing in the 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Wierschem rated 21st in the butterfly and 24th in the 50 free at state.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Taylor Swift. ... Before I compete, I eat a big breakfast. ... In my dream career, I would be a physical therapist. ... My favorite subject to study in school is calculus. ... My favorite athlete is Caeleb Dressel. ... My favorite TV show is “Parks and Recreation.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Dan Povenmire, Isaac Newton and Jennifer Lawrence.
Three items on my bucket list: Go skydiving, visit all 50 states and see an Olympic competition.