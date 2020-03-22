Our “Kids Doing Good Things” emphasis in The News-Gazette — now in Year 4 — has been as uplifting to report as it has been to read.
Nik Johnson provided a whopper this week.
He’s an 18-year-old senior at Champaign Central who excels in the classroom (National Honor Society) and in athletics (four-year three-sport standout).
An easy choice for our All-Area Boys’ Swimming and Diving team (D-1-2) for the third consecutive time, he was a leading candidate for Swimmer of the Year. Informed of that last week by preps coordinator Colin Likas, Johnson’s thoughtful message in return knocked our socks off. It read in part:
“Ever since I started swimming my sophomore year, I’ve always had aspirations to one day be selected as the News Gazette swimmer of the year ... It has been a goal of mine that I have worked hard for.”
But ...
“This year I do not believe that I am the most deserving candidate. There are multiple guys in the area that are truly better swimmers than I am.”
It went on to thank us for our coverage and included an endorsement for teammate Ryan Weirshiem, Central’s MVP this season. How unselfishly cool is that?
Headed to the University of Illinois to study kinesiology, Nik credits his parent, Cherie and Dave, for steering him straight.
“From a young age, they instilled in me the importance of manners and respect, especially to adults,” he said Friday. “They always told me: You never know who’s watching you.”