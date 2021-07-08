SERIK, Turkey — Ema Rajic admits to feeling “really, really small.”
“Out of place.”
“Like I don’t belong.”
But those feelings don’t erase the fact Rajic is an Olympic athlete.
“That’s just going to take some time to realize what I’ve done and what I’ve gotten myself into,” the 2018 Uni High graduate said Tuesday after completing another day of intense training at Turkey’s Gloria Sports Arena. “It’s always been a dream of mine, but to actually have it come true and have all that hard work pay off is honestly quite indescribable.”
The four-time News-Gazette girls’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year found out July 1 she’ll represent Croatia in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke and 50-meter freestyle at the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics.
The first round of the 100 breaststroke will happen July 25, with the 50 freestyle starting on July 30.
Rajic is a breaststroke star. She twice won high school state championship in the discipline’s 100-yard version while competing for the Illineks and currently holds California’s school record in that event. She’ll be a junior with the Bears beginning later this year.
Rajic earned an invitation to the 100 breaststroke Olympic meet via Federation Internationale de Natation points she received at a meet in San Antonio late last year. FINA oversees international water sports competitions.
“The Olympic team had a position to take a girl, and since I was the one at the top I was the one to go,” said the 21-year-old Rajic, a dual citizen of Croatia and the United States since birth. “A couple days leading up to (the July 1 announcement) were probably the most stressful ever in my life. I could not stop thinking about it, and I think I read the rule book on how to qualify for the Olympic Games a million times.”
How Rajic came to garner an invite in the 50 freestyle is a mystery to both Rajic and Igor Berislavic, her coach with the Croatian team.
“I don’t have the meet qualifying time for the 50 free, and it’s just an event that I did at one of our Croatia nationals (meets),” Rajic said. “But that’s really cool because I get to stay longer and it’s another event I can swim at the Olympics. So I’m definitely not complaining.”
Rajic was eyeing Olympic involvement last year as well before a decision was made to postpone the Tokyo Games a year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was at Cal training with other Olympic hopefuls when that decree was handed down. So Rajic went to her parents’ home in Austin, Texas, for a few months before eventually returning to competition and resuming her Olympic chase.
Rajic hit the water for the Bears from last November through March, helping them to a Pac-12 title and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships.
“Everyone just has been through so much this past year with COVID,” Rajic said. “I’ve really learned to lean on my teammates for support and how they lean back and how we can lift each other up and smile through the really crappy times, not only of training but just in all this life stuff as well with COVID.”
Rajic has carried that socioemotional aspect of swimming into her Olympic qualifying efforts.
She arrived in Croatia in mid-May and finished her online final exams for Cal one day before heading off to Budapest, Hungary — home of the 35th European Aquatics Championships.
Rajic competed in the 50 breaststroke and 100 breaststroke. She cracked the semifinals in the 50 breaststroke and put up a best time of 31.19 seconds, and she finished 31st in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.1 seconds.
Two weeks later, she returned to the water for the aforementioned Croatian national meet, in which she helped her team to first place.
“What made this journey so much more rewarding is looking back and seeing all the friendships I’ve made,” Rajic said. “To be able to accomplish this dream and have them be so proud of me ... it just makes everything so much more worth it.”
Rajic was in Makarska, Croatia, while awaiting news about her Olympic status.
“We actually had a meet, and after the meet I went to the sea on the beach with my parents for a little bit and it was supposed to be a relaxing time,” Rajic said. “My mind was just racing about ... ‘Am I going to go? Am I not going to go?’ But then, finally, my coach texted me a picture of the letter inviting me to the Olympic Games.”
Rajic arrived in Turkey on Sunday. It didn’t take long for her to face a surreal moment.
“Seeing Olympic rings on all of our gear and stuff and having to try it on and seeing myself in a mirror, I almost cried,” Rajic said. “I can’t put into words how much this means to me and how incredibly grateful I am for this opportunity.”
Rajic is undergoing grueling training ahead of departing for Japan on July 16.
A pair of two-hour sessions in the pool daily. Core work and weight training. Ice baths. Film analysis.
Everything you’d expect for Olympic preparation.
“I am very tired,” Rajic said with a laugh. “I’m feeling pretty sore and beaten down. I’m looking forward to training to ease up a little bit so I can start to feel a little better in the water.”
Rajic is working closely with 30-year-old Kristijan Vincetic, who represented Croatia in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.
“He’s possibly the hardest worker I’ve ever met in my swimming career. No matter what the set is or how he’s feeling, he continues to hammer down,” Rajic said. “His attitude is so fun and always cracking jokes, and we’re always having a good time in the pool. But he knows exactly when to get serious and when to get down to business, and I really, really respect that about him and I really look up to him for that.”
Rajic said Vincetic is assisting her with mental fitness and easing her nerves ahead of her first Olympic appearance.
She’ll also be able to see several familiar faces in Tokyo outside of the Croatian team.
Cal coach Teri McKeever is part of the Team USA staff, and fellow Golden Bears senior-to-be Alicia Wilson is representing Britain. Six Cal alumnae will compete in the pool as well — two for the United States, two for Hong Kong, one for Spain and one for Egypt.
“It’s not even just swimming. … It’s also water polo and track and field. I’m going to be seeing so many Cal athletes there all the way around the world,” Rajic said. “It just means so much to me to be able to put myself in that category with them. I can’t wait to cheer them on in Tokyo.”