EVANSTON — One-tenth of one second. That’s what kept Uni High sophomore Andrew Lin from a spot in Saturday’s state swimming finals.
Total.
We’re talking both his events combined.
Lin finished 13th in the 100-yard butterfly early Friday in 50.48 seconds, which was just eight-hundredths of a second out of a qualifying mark. He followed it up with a 13th-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke in 51.12 seconds, missing on qualifying by two-hundredths of a second.
“I was kind of not wanting to tell him,” Uni High coach Hannah Newman said after Lin finished 13th in his second race, having already had to do that once before Friday. “To be that close and not make it is really difficult. He’s such a nice kid, and he kind of realized that, ‘I’m only a sophomore.’ He has two more years of high school swimming.”
Lin’s pair of 13th-place finishes were still tops for the contingent of area swimmers at the state meet in Evanston.
“I think it’s great motivaiton,” Newman said. “You come back the following year and you are motivated not to have that feeling of finishing 13th. It’s great motivation for next year to come back to state and quailfy in that top 12 and have that different feeling — a little more joyful feeling.”
Fellow Uni High sophomore Jake Regenwetter and Champaign Central senior Ryan Wierschem also swam in a pair of individual events. Regenwetter shaved two seconds from his seed time in the 200-yard individual medley and finished 19th with a time of 1 minute, 55.09 seconds. He was quicker in the 100-yard breaststroke compared to his sectional mark, too, and placed 26th with a time of 59.10 seconds.
Wierschem’s best finish was 21st in the 100 butterfly in 51.45 seconds. He also placed 24th in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.64 seconds — five-tenths off the finals qualifying mark. Wierschem also swam on both of Central’s state relay teams.
The Maroons’ 200-yard freestyle relay team, which also featured Nik Johnson, Nolan Miller an Jack Hummel, placed 32nd in 1:30.32. Central’s 400-yard freestyle relay, with Davin Yoo joining Wierschem, Johnson and Miller, placed 31st in 3:20.74. Miller also competed in the 500-yard freestyle and finished 30th in 4:46.85.
Centennial’s Cole Grimes also swam in two events in Friday’s preliminaries. The Chargers’ senior opened his day with his 200 medley relay teammates Alex Geissler, Cade McAndrew and Gyumin Lee in their 35th place finish in 1:40.98. Grimes also placed 21st in the 100 backstroke in 52.40 seconds.
The other area competitors included Danville senior Lane Wagner and Central sophomore Mitchell Hynds. Wagner placed 36th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.16, while Hynds was 44th in the 1-meter diving preliminaries with 152.30 points.