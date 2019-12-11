URBANA — Perhaps it’s not blink-of-an-eye speed.
But a poorly-timed phone call or restroom trip could be the difference between seeing Sally Ma swim and missing her entirely.
The Uni High sophomore is a sprint specialist. During her individual ventures, she’s in and out of the pool in less than a minute.
She has to be in order to reach the peak of high school competition, which she’s nearly done.
“It’s really exciting, but it’s also kind of stressful,” said Ma, a soft-spoken individual who lets her athleticism do most of the talking. “You really have to get your tempo down and make sure that everything’s going to be perfect.”
Ma’s second prep campaign wasn’t spotless.
But it was pretty close.
The News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swimming and diving Athlete of the Year kept the honor in the Illineks’ family for a sixth consecutive season courtesy a second-place state effort in the 50-yard freestyle and an eighth-place showing in the 100 free.
Her sectional clockings were so dominant that they led both fields entering the final meet of the season — 23.17 seconds in the 50 and 51.13 in the 100.
Ma’s final outcomes didn’t quite match her previous successes, as she swam 23.19 in the state 50 and 51.38 in the state 100.
Not the end of the world, of course, considering she’s got half of her high school career lying ahead.
“I was a little disappointed with my swims last year, but I feel like this year I was really happy with how I did, and it was a great moment,” Ma said. “I was really proud of myself for being able to make my way to state and make my way on the podium.”
★ ★ ★
As with many kids before her, Ma first hopped into the pool because she was “being the pesky little sister.”
Ma followed sibling Emily, seven years Ma’s elder, to club practices when the Ma family lived in Decatur. Ma was 6 or 7 years old.
“I was really young, so I just dove for rings and stuff,” Ma said. “But I had a lot of fun, and so I just stuck with it.”
By age 8 or 9, Ma was climbing on to starting blocks at youth state championship meets. One thing hasn’t changed for Ma between then and now: Freestyle always has been her go-to stroke.
Ma quickly proved she’d be the new area athlete to beat in short-distance freestyle when she entered ninth grade, as her freshman-year sectional meet resulted in first-place results in both the 50 and 100 for Uni High.
Times of 23.80 and 52.58, however, were followed by state performances of 10th and 24th place, respectively. And all of this left Ma seeking much more heading into her sophomore stint.
“It was mostly about having fun,” Ma said, “... but back in my head I always wanted to drop time and keep improving, so that was one of my big goals.”
★ ★ ★
The first sign that could become reality for Ma played out at last August’s USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Racing against opponents from club teams in 18 different states, plus other parts of Illinois, Ma made her way to fifth in the 50 free and 10th in the 100 free.
“It was really exciting, so I guess that excitement, I tried to carry with me throughout this season,” Ma said. “I was really close to my best times.”
Illineks coach Dave Young and his staff put Ma and her teammates through grueling regular-season workouts that have bred and benefited the likes of former N-G Athletes of the Year Ema Rajic and Reed Broaders.
The most strenuous stretch Ma can recall included 30 100-yard reps one day, followed by a different set of 30 100s the next day.
“Uni’s a competitive environment, so everyone’s driven to make their goals,” Ma said. “That really carries on to the swim team, because I feel like these girls are really motivated inside.”
The workload culminated in Ma not only meeting the objective of dropping time, but doing it so effectively she bested local sectional records in the 50 and 100 free — the former set by Broaders in 2017 (23.43), the latter by Eureka’s Amber Green in 2006 (51.37).
“This season has been really long and really tough,” Ma said. “So I think having a meet like sectionals was really special just because I wasn’t really sure if I was going to get personal bests.”
★ ★ ★
With those accomplishments later came the realization that Ma was the standard-bearer in both events entering the state meet the weekend before Thanksgiving.
“When my coaches told me that I was seeded first, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really surprising,’” Ma said. “But I really didn’t have high (state) expectations for myself because I already dropped time at sectionals, so I just wanted to have fun.”
She did so in pairing with Broaders to generate 40 state-tournament points for Uni High, good for 13th of 40 scoring programs and easily the best local mark.
With all of these statistics officially in the past, Ma already is looking toward further improvement. Even for a race as quick as the 50, she lists “breakouts, my start-reaction time and my underwaters” as points of emphasis this offseason.
Considering the only girl to finish ahead of Ma in this year’s state 50 is a senior, perhaps a few little tweaks can equate to something even more fun than runner-up status.
“Maybe, just maybe, getting first one time. I don’t know,” Ma said with a laugh. “It’s a big goal, but I think that’d be really exciting to see.”
Honor Roll: Past News-Gazette All-Area girls’ swimming and diving Athletes of the Year
YEAR ATHLETE SCHOOL
2019 Sally Ma Uni High
2018 Reed Broaders Uni High
2017 Ema Rajic Uni High
2016 Ema Rajic Uni High
2015 Ema Rajic Uni High
2014 Ema Rajic Uni High
2013 Gabi Rajic Urbana
2012 Gabi Rajic Urbana
2011 Audrey Rodawig Centennial
2010 Emma Newman Champaign Central
2009 Lauren Drennan Danville
2008 Lisa Boyce Uni High
2007 Norah Cetin Centennial
2006 Athena Liao Urbana
2005 Payton Johnson Centennial
2004 Courtney Cozad Centennial