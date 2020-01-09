CHAMPAIGN — Three different Centennial athletes won an individual event Wednesday to key a 92-88 win over rival Champaign Central at Unit 4 Pool.
Cade McAndrew, Deniz Taskan and Jesse Fewkes all accomplished the feat for the Chargers, who added a victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
McAndrew placed first in the 200 IM (2 minutes, 9.28 seconds), Taskan pulled ahead in the 100 freestyle (53.25) and Fewkes was tops in the 100 backstroke (1:01.39).
The Maroons’ Nolan Miller won the 200 free (1:51.27) and 500 free (5:01.74), while Ryan Wierschem snagged titles in the 100 butterfly (54.83) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.52).
Bulldogs win fourth in a row. Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball held Taylorville scoreless in the first quarter of a 60-41 Apollo Conference victory on the road.
The Bulldogs (12-7) won for the third time in as many days and fourth time in a row overall, paced by Cayla Koerner’s 12 points and seven steals, Durbin Thomas’ nine points and Nichole Taylor’s 11 rebounds.