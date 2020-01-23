In boys’ basketball
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 65, Heyworth 58. GCMS overcame a 40-25 halftime deficit to earn a win in a consolation semifinal game on the Falcons’ home court. Braden Roesch delivered a game-high 24 points for the 11th-seeded Falcons (5-13) and Tanner Cribbett finished with 12 points for GCMS, which plays No. 13 Flanagan-Cornell at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the consolation championship game at El Paso-Gridley.
In girls’ basketball
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
Lexington 34, Ridgeview 33. Top seed Ridgeview (20-3) lost a fifth-place semifinal game in El Paso despite 20 points from Kelly Jones and nine points from Emma Nunamaker.
Tremont 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. Hannah Hathaway scored 11 points and Ryleigh Brown chipped in 10 points, but it wasn’t enough for the 12th-seeded Falcons (7-17) in a consolation semifinal game loss in El Paso.
Tri-Valley 48, LeRoy 45. Tiffany Bargmann scored a team-high 12 points, but the 10th-seeded Panthers (5-17) lost a consolation semifinal game in El Paso.
In boys’ swimming
At Champaign. Champaign Central defeated Bloomington 107-75 at Unit 4 Pool. Nik Johnson won both the 50-yard freestyle (22.92 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (52.07) to pace the Maroons. Ryan Wierschem (200 freestyle), Davin Yoo (200 IM), Nolan Miller (500 freestyle) and Mitchell Hynds (diving) also added first-place finishes for Central in the Big 12 win.