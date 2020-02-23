CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Wierschem posted some of the top swimming times in the area last season.
But that didn’t generate any individual sectional titles in 2019 or any state-qualifying times in his individual events with Champaign Central.
He still competed at the state meet, but just on two relays, to conclude his junior season in the pool.
Wierschem, though, made sure he’ll end his career with a chance to showcase his talents on the biggest stage in the state.
Now a senior with the Maroons, Wierschem won the 50-yard freestyle during Saturday’s Centennial Sectional at Unit 4 Pool, placed second and qualified for state in the 100 butterfly and swam on two winning relay teams to help Central earn its second straight sectional team title.
“I was very happy with how they ended up being,” Wierschem said of his first-place finish in 21.33 seconds in the 50 freestyle and his time of 50.77 in the 100 butterfly that clinched a spot at state. “I didn’t feel the best I’ve ever felt swimming, but the outcomes were great, so I can’t complain.”
Wierschem will also compete next Friday during the preliminaries of the state meet in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay after forming one-fourth of those respective relays. Senior Nik Johnson, senior Davin Yoo and freshman Nolan Miller joined Wierschem in the 200 relay that posted a top time of 1 minute, 29.86 seconds, with Johnson, Miller and senior Jack Hummel contributing in the 400 relay (3:18.21).
Freshman Mitchell Hynds added a sectional title for the Maroons in diving with a score of 376.90, while Miller added a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle (4:47.17).
“I dropped a lot of time and also won, so that was a really great race,” Miller said. “At state, I just want to soak in everything and enjoy it because I’m a freshman and a lot of freshman don’t get that opportunity.”
But the Maroons were far from the only area swimmers to excel on Saturday. Centennial will send its 200 medley relay team of senior Cole Grimes, sophomore Alex Geissler, junior Cade McAndrew and senior Gyumin Lee to state after a first-place showing in 1:39.85. Grimes also qualified for state for the second straight year with a state-qualifying time of 51.48 in the 100 backstroke.
“I’m really happy with not just myself, but my teammates and friends,” Grimes said. “It was a sectional to remember.”
Uni High also made a splash, with sophomores Andrew Lin and Jake Regenwetter winning two individual events. Lin took first in the 100 butterfly (50.30) and the 100 backstroke (51.04), while Regenwetter won the 200 medley (1:57.15) and the 100 breaststroke (59.76).
“Honestly, I didn’t feel that great in the water, so that’s why when I looked up and saw the times, I was pretty surprised,” Lin said. “Now, looking back on it, I’m still pretty happy about it.”
Senior Lane Wagner will represent Danville at the state meet after he posted a personal-best time of 1:45.79 to win the 200 freestyle and clinch his second trip to state after he previously made it in 2018.
“I felt good, but really tired,” Wagner said. “Something me and my coach have talked a lot about is a lot of it is mental. Of course, there’s the physical training, and you’ve got to put in the yards, but a big part of my struggle through this season and last season is mental stuff. If you can just keep from getting into your own head, it has a way bigger effect than you think it would.”
While Wierschem didn’t compete at state last year as an individual, he isn’t a newcomer to the state environment after having qualified every year of his high school career. Now, he just wants to end with a flourish.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “Being the last one, there’s a lot less pressure. It’s not all new. I kind of know what’s going on. Just go have fun because it’s the last one I’ll have.”
Julia Wilson contributed to this report