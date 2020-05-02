SCOTT DAVIS has coached numerous Maroons sports, though boys’ tennis currently is his only active endeavor on that front. The former Central teacher of more than 30 years chatted about what leading this program means to him these days:
How were you feeling about the team before the season got scrapped?
I was feeling really excited. I think we had the prospects of a really solid team this year. We had had a run that we were really dominant for about five, six years, won five sectionals in a row, and then the last three or four years we’ve had some good kids and did OK but didn’t really send anybody to state. This year, I really anticipated a rebound and some quality depth from one through eight or 10. Unfortunately, this was a year (I was) looking forward to but didn’t happen.
How has the loss of this season impacted the team?
I was trying to stay in contact with (the kids) and send some text messages to the boys and tried to encourage them. But obviously the final word came, and it was unfortunate. By the time the IHSA or Unit 4 made their decision, I think everybody anticipated it. So it wasn’t a surprise, but still a disappointment. And then we had three seniors. Those are the kids you really feel sorry for. Nick Gunn played 2 (singles) for us last year, and I really anticipated him being our No. 1 player this year, and I thought he had a chance of going to state in singles or doubles. And then our other two seniors, Owen Wisniewski and Justin Somers, I think they were going to be competing for those varsity spots. You’re just not going to get that year back.
What has it meant to you to coach this boys’ tennis team?
It’s been a great opportunity. I retired from teaching about two or three years ago, and honestly I debated whether I wanted to stay coaching or just kind of cut my ties completely. And someone said, “Ah, give it a year and see what you think.” So I came back a couple years ago after I retired and really enjoyed it. The kids have always been great to be around. I’ve been very, very fortunate to have parents that have been super supportive. Here I am in my mid-60s now, but I told (the team) when I sent out ... the email this year to talk about the cancelation of the season that my intentions are to be back.
What’ll it mean to get back on the courts with the boys whenever you’re able to?
It’s going to be great. The kids will have smiles on their faces. We had about a week of practice, and it was going great. But to be able to get back out there and hit some tennis balls will be a lot of enjoyment. I’m scheduled for a hip replacement on June 1, and so this summer I’m not sure I was going to be able to play much with them. But I’m hoping with a new hip — it’ll be my second new hip — I hope by next spring I’ll be able to play with them.