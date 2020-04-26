A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Danville boys’ tennis player JAREN HOTSINPILLER.
Back in mid-March, did you think you wouldn’t be playing tennis at all this season?
I didn’t really realize how serious this thing was until school got closed, and (then) I was like, “Oh, OK, maybe I should start taking this virus seriously and do my research on it.” I figured once we’re out, we’re probably not going to be coming back anytime soon. So I probably knew it was going to be the season once school got called.
How have you reacted to not having tennis in your life for the first time in your high school career?
It’s pretty crazy. My grandpa and my dad both played all their lives, so I’ve played basically since I could hold a racket. It’s definitely weird not playing. It’s probably the longest I’ve gone without playing tennis since I was 3. It’s pretty weird, but I’ve been hitting the ball against the wall outside. It still hasn’t fully set in that that was probably one of the last times I’ll play serious, competitive tennis.
What does your time with Danville athletics mean to you?
It’s definitely sad (that it’s over). I just always feel like Danville gets a bad rap as far as the city, and so any time I can do well and prove people wrong, that Danville’s not all bad ... I enjoy doing that.
What’s the most memorable moment from your Danville tennis career?
Last year, we had a match to get into state against Uni High in sectionals. ... I was playing probably my best tennis that day, so it was a really fun match.