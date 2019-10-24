CHAMPAIGN — The fist pump is a celebration form that knows no athletic boundaries.
Fans will see it in football or golf. In volleyball or swimming.
It’s a universal sign of sports success.
To Centennial senior tennis player Angela Xu, however, the fist pump means just a little more.
“That was a good changing point,” said Xu, who opens her final state tournament Thursday against Barrington’s Madeline Hills in the Class 2A singles draw at Barrington High.
“I wasn’t conscious of exactly why I started doing it (between sophomore and junior years),” Xu continued. “I began to get more excited with each point, and I’m still working to develop that.”
That’s the thing about Xu’s post-point fist pumps. She was well into her prep tennis career before even considering one of the most well-known expressions of joy in all of sports.
The reason, according to Chargers coach Teri Scaggs, is that Xu “was a little fearful of being good.”
“I said, ‘I want to know when you make a good shot. I don’t want you to have to say come on, or something really obnoxious, but show me that you’re excited for yourself and what you’ve done,’” Scaggs said. “I really like (the fist pump).”
Xu said forming her hand into a ball and subtly punching at the air was a means of “taking wins and losses the way I think a more aggressive competitor would’ve.”
She’s never considered winning an end-all-be-all proposition. Not even as a junior, when she placed runner-up in the 1A Champaign Central Sectional singles lineup to now-former teammate Gurveena Singh.
But the result offered an indication Xu could pile up victories with that mentality.
“She realized she was right in there with some of the other local players,” Scaggs said. “Getting second place helped her tremendously.”
As a senior, though, Xu has faced roadblocks.
The first was a shift up to No. 1 singles, with Singh moving away from the area in the offseason. Xu enters the state series with an 8-10 singles mark.
“(I) wasn’t sure if I was meant to be number one,” Xu said. “I’ve seen quite a few teams where their number one is extremely strong, and ... I had deal with a lot of losses from the start of my season, which I wasn’t completely, I guess, comfortable with.”
Not helping matters was an in-season illness that robbed Xu of multiple weeks on the court.
Upon Xu’s return, Scaggs opted to ease Xu back into Centennial’s lineup via No. 3 and 4 singles bouts.
It didn’t take long for Xu to ascend the ranks.
“She just loves the game and loves to be on the team. If it happened that she was number two or three, it was OK,” Scaggs said. “Having the skill level to be able to get that number one spot back was very becoming of her and her return to the team.”
The final obstacle was Xu’s regular-season outcomes leading to the No. 5 singles seed at the 2A Pekin Sectional. On top of that, the Chargers entered the 2019 campaign believing they’d still be competing in 1A postseason action.
No matter. After a bye and second-round triumph, Xu knocked off No. 4 seed Kate Schaechter of Moline to qualify for state.
“I’m really happy that, especially my senior year, I’m able to go one more time,” Xu said. “I was definitely not sure about making it to state. I mentally prepared myself to know that this could possibly be the last match of my season.”
Xu instead is guaranteed at least two more in a 2A state showcase that runs from Thursday through Saturday in the Chicago suburbs.
It’s the perfect opportunity to break out some more fist pumps. As well as another mental trick she’s relied on throughout this year.
“I would pretend I was Roger Federer playing this match to support my career,” Xu said. “It’s good not to put too much pressure on yourself, but I also know that it’s a problem not to put any pressure on yourself.”
The final frontier
Class 2A and 1A girls’ tennis state tournaments get underway Thursday at various high schools in the Chicago suburbs. Here’s a look at where locals will begin their draws:
CLASS 2A
SINGLES
— Madeline Hills (Barrington) vs. Angela Xu (Centennial), at Barrington High
DOUBLES
— Jenna Horne/Elle Stewart (Glenbrook South) vs. Cayla Risinger/Aviv Sagiv (Centennial), at Rolling Meadows High
CLASS 1A
SINGLES
— Riley Bally (Dixon) vs. Olivia Gunn (Champaign Central), at Palatine High
— Catherine Guo (Uni High) vs. Emma Davis (Providence Catholic), at Palatine High
— Ashley Meeky (Southland College Prep) vs. Ashley Mills (St. Thomas More), at Buffalo Grove High
DOUBLES
— Jillian Anderson/Elodie Rowley (Rochester) vs. Emma Crawford/Erin Durukan (Champaign Central), at Schaumburg High
— Noelle Schacht/Maddy Swisher (St. Thomas More) vs. Shriya Avula/Natalie Kapelevich (Vernon Hills), at Prospect High