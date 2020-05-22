CORTNEY DAVIS spent seven years as an assistant to now-retired Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ tennis coach Cindy Petersen. Now, the 2001 Falcons alumna gets her chance to run the program. She spoke about that and more:
How did you wind up taking over the program?
My original plan was to retire with Cindy (since) my son’s going to be starting kindergarten. I was hoping someone in the community with a strong tennis background would come on board and help the girls. It was kind of getting down to the wire, and I was in constant contact with (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley athletic director Mike) Allen about it. I talked with the girls out in the community, and they were just really worried about the program. So the girls are at the center of the reason I decided to take on the position. I want to see the program succeed. For the whole time I’ve been with the program, we’ve had upwards of 20 girls on the team. So to see chances of it not happening or (to see) the program get canceled, I didn’t want to see that happen. I just kind of stepped in, and the girls are great.
How do you go about stepping in for someone like Petersen, who led the team for 12 years?
I would absolutely never try to fill her shoes. She is one of those people that everybody looks up to. She is a mentor. She has ran the program, getting girls involved that would maybe never try out a sport before (otherwise). Unfortunately, the way that our courts are kind of laying out, we’re not going to be able to use the city courts this year. They’re just not in very good shape. So we’re taking the program from a JV-varsity down to a varsity only, so it’s going to be kind of eliminating some positions. That’s going to be a rebuilding year and kind of an entirely different program for me to start up. It’s going to be a blessing as far as I don’t have to fill her shoes, because she did a great job.
How are you approaching that change to the team dynamic?
It’ll be difficult to go down to just a varsity lineup. That’s making me a little bit nervous. But I know the girls are so supportive of each other, and this will bring out a nice competitiveness and a tight-knit group.How have you been dealing with not knowing when you’ll get to work with the girls next?That’s our biggest thing right now, talking with the girls and the parents, is just being able to get out on the courts. Right now, our courts in town have been closed, so the girls are just anxious to be able to get out and play with their parents or with each other. We aren’t able to have our camp this year, which was open to third grade through high school, and that’s something that is kind of detrimental to us.
Which girls are you expecting to step up during the season?
Katie Steidinger, definitely. She was a freshman last year, and at first, she wasn’t even in our lineup. And she worked her tail off to get up into the lineup. By the end of the season, she was up playing number four (and) she could’ve easily been playing higher than that. Madison Brewer is another one. She will be a junior this year. Lexi Darbutt, she spends a lot of time in the offseason practicing and getting out on the courts.