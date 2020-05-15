A chat with a high school athlete preparing for a fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Today, St. Thomas More girls’ tennis player ASHLEY MILLS, who will be a senior next season.
Have you thought about how the pandemic might affect your last season of prep tennis?
It’s definitely scary going into next season, just because we don’t know what the fall is going to look like. So I might not even have a senior season, and just practices and stuff — if we do have our season, we probably won’t be as prepared because we won’t be able to practice as much due to this. So it is a little scary and sad.
What do you feel it might be like trying to prepare for the season if summer practice days remain suspended by the IHSA?
It just takes away the team bonding stuff if we’re not able to have summer practices. And the summer practices are also more fun than really preparing practices, so it also takes away the fun-ness of it.
Have you thought about your goals for the 2020 season?
My goal this year is to definitely go to state. To me, it doesn’t matter whether it’s singles or doubles. But I’ve gone to state the previous two years, so I really want to try to make it to state.
What’ll it mean when you’re able to get back on the courts with your teammates?
It’s going to be great to be able to see them. I just haven’t seen really anybody or even talked to them, so it’ll be nice to see what everyone’s been doing during quarantine and rebuild those friendships and just connect with people again.
Do you have a favorite memory from your time with STM girls’ tennis so far?
Last season during sectionals, I had a really hard match. It was the match I had to win to go to state, and it was (against) a girl I had played before. I had beaten her pretty easily the time before, but her coach knew that I was probably going to play her in sectionals and had prepared her to play how I played. It was a much (more) difficult match than I had anticipated, but it was a really defining moment for me to be able to play someone who I had easily beaten before but now it was much (more) difficult.