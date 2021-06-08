URBANA — On the north edge of Blair Park, several large trees tower over a young one, which in turn casts a shadow over a small marker.
Both the tree and plaque are gifts from the Urbana High School tennis program in honor of Larry Solava, a local lawyer and avid tennis fan who unexpectedly passed away on March 11, 2020.
Both are at a spot near the courts where Mr. Solava would often watch his children perform for the Tigers.
“He loved the sport,” said his daughter, Sophia. “It’s something that me and all three of my younger brothers (Jack, Joe and Michael) play. It was just something that we could all do together, and he loved watching us play and do what we love to do.”
Plans for the memorial first took root last fall, boys’ coach Parker Sands crediting assistant coach Jeff Unger with the idea. Soon, donations began to flood in as news spread among players, parents and family members.
“I really wanted to stress the concept of everybody donating to this, this being a real team community event … giving whatever you’re able to do,” Sands said.
The project cost about $800, a goal that was easily met.
The gesture floored the Solava kids, who were kept in the dark until Sophia’s senior night match in the fall.
“We were all lined up for our senior festivities, and I was already pretty emotional,” the team captain said. “They completely surprised me, and I barely could play through my doubles match, I was so emotional.”
It wasn’t until the boys’ spring season — with Jack and Joe playing doubles — that the tree was planted.
The dedication ceremony was scheduled for May 27, but heavy rains put the match in jeopardy. However, organizers were able to prep the court in time for a delayed start.
The opponent, St. Thomas More, was significant as several Sabers had played with the Solavas during their youth.
“It was a nice moment to acknowledge (Larry’s) presence and how he’s affected a lot of people’s lives, directly and indirectly,” Sands said.
Those on hand also included Mr. Solava’s co-workers and members of the local tennis community. Sands’ bluetooth speaker accompanied the ceremony and the ensuing post-match cleanup with music from Johnny Cash, Solava’s favorite artist.
Blair Park — the tennis home of nearby Urbana High — was one of Mr. Solava’s favorite spots. He had played countless sets against his children as the family’s love of the sport blossomed.
“He was one of my toughest competitors for sure,” Sophia said with a laugh. “I don’t think I ever beat him.”
Almost immediately after Dad passed away, the pandemic struck. Schools were left to finish the semester in strictly virtual formats and extracurricular activities were canceled.
The Solavas’ favorite escape had vanished at the most inopportune time.
The chance for a distraction finally presented itself in late July, when the IHSA announced that girls’ tennis was one of four sports that could hold a fall season.
“I so desperately needed some structure in my life, and tennis just provided that for me,” Sophia said. “I know it did the same for my brothers whenever they got their season.”
Said Sands: “(Sophia) really had a lot of great leadership on the team and owned it and set a great example. All of (his) kids are incredibly polite and well-behaved and just really good people.
“His efforts as a father and a family man resonate through his children.”
Tonight, the boys’ team will celebrate at a season-ending banquet.
Last week, the boys’ team joined Sophia, Jack and Joe for a photo at the marker and tree. All parties were happy to be there — again.
“On behalf of all of the Solavas, we are so incredibly grateful for what Urbana tennis has done for us,” Sophia said.
“Even just (Coach) Sands pushing for us, making sure we had a season was something that my brothers and I needed.
“We always had our teammates to turn to, and this tree is such a beautiful, touching gift that we still are in awe of.”