Olivia Gunn
Sr., Champaign Central
Why she made the team: The Maroons’ clear No. 1 throughout the season dropped just eight of 56 games en route to a Class 1A sectional singles crown and picked up two victories at state, ultimately boasting a 15-10 singles record.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Harry Styles. ... Before I compete, I eat nothing. ... In my dream career, I would make documentaries. ... My favorite subject to study in school is Spanish. ... My favorite athlete is Roger Federer. ... My favorite TV show is “Gilmore Girls.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland and Chris Evans.
Three items on my bucket list: Skydive, travel to every continent and visit Uyuni Salt Flat.
Josie Hotsinpiller
Fr., Danville
Why she made the team: One of a few talented prep newcomers with the Vikings, Hotsinpiller racked up a 16-5 record in singles action and achieved a 19-9 doubles ledger alongside Emma Towne.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Dan + Shay. ... Before I compete, I eat granola. ... In my dream career, I would be on the U.S. women’s soccer team. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Alex Morgan. ... My favorite TV show is “Chicago Fire.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Alex Morgan, Lauren Daigle and Sadie Robertson.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel the world, meet more people and be famous on TikTok.
Noelle Schacht
Sr., St. Thomas More
Why she made the team: Half of our All-Area Player of the Year doubles tandem, Schacht used her experience to help herself and Maddy Swisher to a Class 1A sectional doubles championship and a strong 4-2 showing in the state tournament — not to mention a 23-7 doubles mark overall.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Billie Eilish. ... Before I compete, I eat cheese sticks, GoGo squeeZs and grapes. ... In my dream career, I would sing on Broadway. ... My favorite subject to study in school is history. ... My favorite athlete is Rose Lavelle. ... My favorite TV show is “Parks and Recreation.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Ruth Bader Ginsburg, JK Rowling and Beyonce.
Three items on my bucket list: Explore Machu Picchu, go to the Academy Awards and go ziplining.
Maddy Swisher
Fr., St. Thomas More
Why she made the team: The younger half of the Player of the Year duo with Noelle Schacht, Swisher brought high expectations to her first prep run and made them pay off both in the aforementioned doubles state run, as well as in a robust 10-2 singles standing.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Khalid. ... Before I compete, I eat a cheese stick and an energy bar. ... In my dream career, I would be a pediatric or trauma surgeon. ... My favorite subject to study in school is science. ... My favorite TV show is “9-1-1.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Arthur Ashe, Serena Williams and George Washington.
Three items on my bucket list: Bungee jumping, playing college tennis and visiting all 50 states.
Emma Towne
Sr., Danville
Why she made the team: A consistently solid presence throughout her career with the Vikings, Towne accumulated the area’s second-best singles record at 20-6 while going in 19-9 doubles with Josie Hotsinpiller.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see Ariana Grande. ... Before I compete, I eat fruit snacks. ... In my dream career, I would help kids in different countries. ... My favorite subject to study in school is social studies. ... My favorite athlete is Carli Lloyd. ... My favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick Frida Kahlo, Alexander Hamilton and Alicia Keys.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel to all 50 states, go to Machu Picchu and go to Venice, Italy.
Angela Xu
Sr., Centennial
Why she made the team: The Chargers’ lone state representative placed fourth in singles in a Class 2A sectional and overcame a lengthy midseason illness.
A few of my favorites: I need concert tickets to see either Alec Benjamin or Ariana Grande. ... Before I compete, I eat fruit snacks and green grapes. ... In my dream career, I would feel supported by a strong community and make a difference within the field of bioengineering. ... My favorite subject to study in school is mechanical physics. ... My favorite athlete is Serena Williams, for both her spirit and skill. ... My favorite TV shows are “Friends,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “Steven Universe.” ... If I could have dinner with any three people from any time period, I would pick David Dobrik, Steve Jobs and Rebecca Sugar.
Three items on my bucket list: Travel to Tokyo, get abs and hug a penguin.