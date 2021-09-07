Top of the Morning, Sept. 7, 2021
Heavy into the tennis scene in Champaign-Urbana, Teri Scaggs this week is wrapping up her stay on a much bigger stage: The U.S. Open.
It’s the second time the accomplished Centennial High coach has served as a player escort in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.
“My role is to get the players to their courts safely and without being bothered by the fans,” Scaggs said. “I also pick the winning players up from their match court, or if there is an upset, I will escort the losing player back for safety reasons. We are also used to take players to pick up their prize money.”
Scaggs, who returns to C-U on Saturday, worked her first U.S. Open in 2019.
Her best celebrity moment?
“We checked in for the day and were told where some of the matches/practices were being played first thing. Well, I am a huge Roger Federer fan, and he was practicing with Dominic Thiem that morning. When I heard that, I smiled really big. My boss told me he would have his own security team and wouldn’t need us to escort. One moment later, the head security guy looked at my boss and said, ‘I need one.’
“He looked at me and was afraid to give me the task because I was such a huge fan. He thought I might do something to jeopardize my job. Anyway, I survived the task and was able to escort Roger to his practice court that morning. I also was told I could stay and watch a bit. It made my day!”