Effingham 49, Mahomet-Seymour 7
EFFINGHAM — Mahomet-Seymour turned the ball over five times and committed seven costly penalties, and Effingham took full advantage. The Flaming Hearts stayed unbeaten by cruising to a win against the visiting Bulldogs in Apollo Conference action.
“They’re a good team, and it’s a tough place to play,” M-S coach Jon Adkins said, “but when you know in the back of your mind that the only thing that stopped you was yourself, that’s extremely frustrating.”
With 10 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half, Effingham already had jumped out to a 28-0 lead. Chase Woomer ran for back-to-back 1-yard touchdowns, and quarterback Nathan Shackelford hooked up with fullback Jett Gillum for two short touchdowns.
M-S tried to fight back. Electric running back Clay Hubble had a 30-yard kickoff return to set up good field position for the Bulldogs. Braden Finch connected with his cousin, Zach Travis, on a 41-yard completion to put M-S inside the Effingham 5-yard line. Finch capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown plunge.
Finch threw for 148 yards, but threw three interceptions. Hubble lost a fumble and also threw an interception on a trick play. Effingham scored 21 points off the Bulldogs’ turnovers.
Hubble had four grabs for 49 yards to lead M-S, and Travis had a 38-yard touchdown reception wiped off the board due to another M-S penalty.
Isaac Trotter
Monticello 44, Rantoul 6
RANTOUL — Monticello quarterback Nic Tackels ran for four touchdowns and threw for another in the Sages’ Illini Prairie Conference road win at Bill Walsh Field.
Tackels had his most complete game as the starting signal caller for the Sages, finishing 7 for 11 passing for 149 yards and rushing for another 80 on 14 carries.
“We had a really good week of practice,” Tackels said. “We’re getting a lot of timing stuff down. The line did really good (Friday). They did really good this week in practice, too. We’re just coming together really well. It’s exciting to see what our potential could be.”
He didn’t get in the end zone this week, but Sages running back Chris Brown rushed for 137 yards on 13 touches as the Eagles struggled to slow Monticello’s rushing attack while falling behind 44-0.
“It’s amazing to me, for his size, how strong his legs are and how many tackles he breaks,” Monticello coach Cully Welter said of Brown.
Rantoul’s Robert Buford got the home team on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a 53-yard TD run.
Andrew Helregel
Chillicothe IVC 35, St. Thomas More 14
CHILLICOTHE — The visiting Sabers took a 14-13 lead into halftime, but couldn’t bring home their first win in Illini Prairie action. Jason Brown went 13 of 29 for 126 yards and one touchdown to spark STM. Braylon Peacock (89 rushing yards, one TD, 10 carries) and Parker Jackson (six catches, 69 yards) also chipped in.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, Seneca 18
PAXTON — After winning its last two games by at least 40 points, host Paxton-Buckley held on for a close Sangamon Valley Conference win over Seneca.
“We told our kids it was going to be a four-quarter game,” PBL coach Josh Pritchard said. “Our kids played a complete game and finished.”
On the final two plays by Seneca, Drake Schrodt sacked the Fighting Irish’s Cody Carey for a loss of 12 yards before coming up with a game-sealing interception with 34.9 seconds remaining.
“We knew what we were getting into,” Schrodt said. “We just managed to stop the ball. My team had my back, and they were getting me really pumped up.”
Gunner Belt connected with Gavin Coplea for what would be the game-winning touchdown from 40 yards out with 1:06 left in the third quarter.
“Gavin making some really big plays made me look like a really good coach,” Pritchard said. “When you have playmakers who can do things for you, it’s nice.”
On the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Belt completed a pass in the end zone to Colton Coy. The Panthers went 2 for 2 on two-point tries while Seneca went 0 for 3.
“Two-point conversions came into effect,” Pritchard said. “We worked on them all week because we knew they were going to go for two, and we go for two, and that’s essentially what won the ballgame.”
Andrew Rosten
BHRA 55, Georgetown-RF 6
GEORGETOWN — Caleb Lahey rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, Weston Strawser added 109 rushing yards and a TD on four carries and the visiting Blue Devils easily got by the Buffaloes in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Avery McConkey completed 7 of 9 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns for undefeated BHRA, with Mason Hackman recording five receptions for 107 yards and two TD catches.
Oakwood 54, Hoopeston Area/A-P 12
FITHIAN — Blaine McCord helped carry the host Comets to a comfortable VVC win, rushing for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to go along with nine tackles. The Comets also received 64 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries from Gaven Clouse as Oakwood’s defense pitched in by forcing five turnovers.
Salt Fork 34, Westville 13
CATLIN — Tate Johnson rumbled for a game-high 178 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries to lift the host Storm to a VVC win. Colden Earles, Payton Taylor, Josh Miller and Ethan McLain each made six tackles for Salt Fork, which kept Westville off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter. Westville quarterback Raef Burke led the Tigers with 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to go along with 107 passing yards.
Arcola 36, ALAH 7
ARCOLA — Austin Hopkins rushed for a game-high 226 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, sparking the host Purple Riders to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Brady Borntreger went 11 of 23 for 105 passing yards and one TD for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Villa Grove/Heritage 54, Sangamon Valley 14
NIANTIC — The visiting Blue Devils cruised to a Lincoln Prairie win as Blake Smith completed all four of his passes for 73 yards and threw three touchdowns. Kehm Shirley led VG/H with 106 rushing yards and a score on nine carries, while Carson Howard caught two passes for 56 yards — both resulting in touchdowns.
Argenta-Oreana 41, Cerro Gordo/Bement 14
ARGENTA — Makail Stanley rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries as A-O rolled to a home Lincoln Prairie triumph.
St. Teresa 28, Tuscola 12
DECATUR — Tuscola lost its second consecutive regular-season game — something the Warriors hadn’t done since 2012 — with a road setback in Central Illinois Conference play.
Fieldcrest 14, GCMS 6
MINONK — Aidan Laughery rushed for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s only touchdown late in the third quarter, but Fieldcrest’s defense stifled the Falcons in a Heart of Illinois Conference Large win. The road loss snapped a 31-game win streak for GCMS, which lost its first regular-season game since Sept. 9, 2016.
Tremont 26, LeRoy 6
LeROY — Max Buckles hit Mason Buckles on an 18-yard touchdown pass to trim LeRoy’s deficit to 13-6 early in the fourth quarter, but the host Panthers couldn’t get any closer in an HOIC Small loss.
Watseka 40, Oblong/Palestine-Hut. 0
OBLONG — The Warriors kept their perfect record intact with a convincing nonconference road win. Drew Wittenborn went 9 of 15 for 266 passing yards and two touchdowns and Jameson Cluver rushed for 71 yards and three TDs.
Milford/Cissna Park 62, Schlarman 28
DANVILLE — Penn Stoller went 7 of 12 for 194 passing yards and three touchdowns while adding 120 rushing yards and three scores on seven carries to lead the visiting Bearcats to a win in 8-man football. Marcus Blurton paced Schlarman by completing 12 of 20 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.