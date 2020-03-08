ST. JOSEPH — Second place in 2016. Third in 2017. First in 2018. Third again in 2019.
The statistics don’t lie.
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ track and field is a powerhouse under coach Kelly Steffen, who began overseeing the program prior to the first of those aforementioned Class 1A state team finishes.
“The success factor and the pure testimony of the girls each year, saying how much fun it is being out on the big blue track (at Eastern Illinois University),” Steffen said. “... The team aspect gets people on board.”
Led by junior and two-time defending 1A long jump state champion Atleigh Hamilton, the Spartans last Thursday competed in their third indoor “mini-meet” of the 2020 campaign, at the University of Illinois Armory.
Not all events are contested at these showcases, but it’s a good jumping-off point for Steffen as SJ-O, in a little more than two months, will try to give Steffen her fifth piece of outdoor IHSA state hardware in as many years.
“The sky’s the limit for this team,” Steffen said. “But I think there’s going to be some new faces. Some seniors and juniors returning have been on our all-state relay teams, but a few of those people returning are going to definitely be more motivated than ever to go after individual points.”
Hamilton, the News-Gazette All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year as a freshman, already is in that category.
Now-graduated Maclayne Taylor (sprints) and Cassidy Bagby (distance) existed on the same state trajectory last season, as did younger athletes Grace Schmitz (pole vault), Jenna Albrecht (jumps) and Hannah Rajlich (distance).
As long as Steffen has been in charge, though, the Spartans have made much of their hay via relay success.
All four SJ-O units climbed the state podium last year, paced by the first-place 800-meter unit of Danie Kelso, Hamilton, Hailey Birt and Taylor. The last of that quartet was its only senior.
Rajlich, Ashlynn Lannert and Kailyn Ingram are others who were underclassmen in 2019 and served on at least one of the Spartans’ state relays — also including the runner-up 1,600, fifth-place 400 and seventh-place 3,200.
“We talk about, ‘Yeah, we might have four super-fast top-four girls, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s our relay,’” Steffen said. “That’s also how we get kids to buy in. ... If we can build this dynasty of having some people be in relays and some in individual events, that’s always the goal.”
All these different names associated with SJ-O’s run of dominance hint to another benefit of the Spartans’ constant state presence in Steffen’s tenure.
“Our roster is 40 girls deep this year,” Steffen said. “We have four coaches, but they’re split among guys and girls. So that’s 70 to 80 total kids and four adult bodies. We have to rely on that leadership (from the kids).”
Even with the three-day outdoor state meet slated for late May, Steffen already seeks motivation to get her girls geared up for postseason contention.
“I love to pull out my results from last year and compare, apples to apples,” Steffen said. “Where was this person exactly at last year on Feb. 20? It’s been awesome to see so many time drops. ... Sometimes I try to prevent myself from getting too tied up in the data and times, but that’s what makes us love the sport.”
Then there’s this: SJ-O’s girls, despite returning a large portion of the group that scored 38 points at the most recent state showcase, aren’t ranked by Milesplit in Class 1A.
“It’s super early and there’s not much to go off, but I did see our team is not in the top 10,” Steffen said. “I’m thinking that’s going to be posted on our bulletin board.”
That sentiment, at its core, helps explain just why the Spartans keep finding their way into the state trophy discussion.
There’s no satisfaction despite SJ-O already corralling so many plaques and medals under Steffen’s watch.
It’s a give-and-take relationship between teacher and pupils that’s made Spartans girls’ track and field premier — both locally and statewide.
“All the girls have pushed me to quickly become a more confident and better coach,” Steffen said. “I have all these super-dedicated, super-talented athletes. I need to study up and talk to as many people as I can to build the best program I can.”
An early glance
With indoor prep track and field meets already well underway for the 2020 season, here’s a look at Milesplit’s latest team power rankings, released last Tuesday:
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. DuQuoin
2. Winnebago
3. Uni High
4. Indian Creek
5. Aurora Christian
6. Elgin Harvest
7. Pinckneyville
8. Warrensburg-Latham
9. Oregon
10. Tremont
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Chicago Leo
2. Clifton Central
3. Elgin Harvest
4. St. Joseph-Ogden
5. Niles Northridge
6. Marshall
7. Uni High
8. St. Thomas More
9. Tri-Valley
10. Maroa-Forsyth
CLASS 2A GIRLS
1. Monticello
2. Chicago Latin
3. Aurora Rosary
4. Rich South
5. Metamora
6. Benton
7. Burlington Central
8. Evergreen Park
9. Dunlap
10. East St. Louis
CLASS 2A BOYS
1. East St. Louis
2. Eureka
3. Mahomet-Seymour
4. Mascoutah
5. Rockford Christian
6. Sandwich
7. Burlington Central
8. Cahokia
9. Centralia
10. St. Viator