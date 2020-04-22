ARCOLA — Taylor Spelman is a unique presence among the Arcola student body in 2020.
Not merely because she planned to suit up in two spring sports — softball and girls’ track and field — as a senior.
But also because if one looks at the Purple Riders’ rosters in each venture, they’ll notice Spelman is the only senior listed.
“I was kind of surprised (by that),” Spelman said Tuesday, not even an hour after IHSA officials announced the cancelation of this year’s spring sports state series in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “I was really excited to be a team leader and ... to be a great role model.”
Spelman won’t have that chance, in a traditional sense.
She won’t be hitting the diamond with her Arcola softball pals, nor toeing the line for an 800- or 1,600-meter run with Purple Riders track and field.
Yet Spelman still is thinking about how she can use her veteran role in Arcola athletics to her fellow Purple Riders’ benefit. Even without sports.
“I do usually grow great bonds with my teammates and friends and teachers,” Spelman said. “I do try as much as I can to text my teammates. ... I try to use my leadership skills outside of being with everybody, just to check in with everybody.”
Also a basketball player in the winter, Spelman is finding a way to keep her headspace positive these days. She doesn’t want “to let (the current situation) get the best of me.”
That might be hard enough to accomplish as a senior, especially given Spelman expects to be finished with competitive sports once she graduates. She’ll be attending Southern Illinois-Edwardsville with the goal of becoming a nurse.
There are added elements to Spelman’s situation, though, that make it even more surprising she’s wearing a smile.
She was turning her athletic focus more toward track and field, hoping to make strides in the mile race.
“I just wanted to run because that’s something I’ve always done,” said Spelman, who didn’t join Purple Riders track’s distance squad until her junior season. “I have very supporting parents, and my dad always runs. I always look up to him as well. I just wanted other people to look up to me.”
On the softball side of things, Spelman said she may have transitioned from her usual shortstop position to duties as a catcher or outfielder.
And then there’s this: Spelman finally would have been playing pain-free after an offseason medical procedure on her right elbow.
She’d spent her entire high school career dealing with the ulnar nerve in that elbow being pinched by a piece of bone. After undergoing an ulnar nerve transposition, Spelman was ready to play softball in a way she hadn’t previously experienced the sport.
“It wasn’t as bad my freshman or sophomore year. It kind of hit me my junior year,” Spelman said. “I did try to push through it so I wouldn’t have to let anyone down. It was a struggle at some points.”
Spelman has played travel ball since age 10, so she’s used to balancing softball with other commitments.
That said, returning to the track her junior year wasn’t the easiest decision to make. Even if she describes holding “a passion” for both of her spring sports.
“I wanted to try something different,” Spelman said. “It’s just kind of fun and a way to push myself ... without pushing too hard.”
In less than two months, Spelman went from planning her balancing act to attempting to find activities to stay busy with by herself.
Running and biking have been frequent choices during the pandemic. She’s chatted with Arcola senior Jacob Butler — one of eight upperclassmen on the Purple Riders’ boys’ track and field roster — “about how it seems unreal” that they’re unable to compete.
“It has kind of hit me that everything is starting to be over,” Spelman said. “It’s definitely not how I wanted it to go. I was super excited for senior year sports — senior year in general.”
Fortunately for Spelman, her oft-busy nature has afforded her many good Arcola athletics moments — before the chance to create more disappeared.
“(I’ll remember) in general all the memories and the great bonds that I’ve made, especially with my coaches and teammates,” Spelman said. “I’m going to miss my memories and the bonds that I’ve made.”