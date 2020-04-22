Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Arcola’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Jacob Butler Boys’ track and field
Joahan Castro Baseball
Ben Crane Boys’ track and field
Ivan Franco Boys’ track and field
Hugo Garza Boys’ track and field
Pedro Gauna Boys’ track and field
Austin Hopkins Boys’ track and field
Jordan Melton Boys’ track and field
Diego Perez Boys’ track and field
Brock Shonkwiler Baseball
Dallas Sisk Baseball
Taylor Spelman Softball/girls’ track