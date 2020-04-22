Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Arcola’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Jacob Butler Boys’ track and field

Joahan Castro Baseball

Ben Crane Boys’ track and field

Ivan Franco Boys’ track and field

Hugo Garza Boys’ track and field

Pedro Gauna Boys’ track and field

Austin Hopkins Boys’ track and field

Jordan Melton Boys’ track and field

Diego Perez Boys’ track and field

Brock Shonkwiler Baseball

Dallas Sisk Baseball

Taylor Spelman Softball/girls’ track

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

