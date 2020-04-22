A chat with seniors who had their spring sports season cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Arcola boys’ track and field athlete IVAN FRANCO.
How difficult is it to not have a senior track and field season?
It obviously sucks for us seniors because it was our last year. It was our last year to prove ourselves. For me, I’ve run at state freshman through junior year, and I was hoping — I’ve never won a medal — so I was hoping to finally get one. But I never had the chance.
With eight seniors on the Arcola boys’ track and field roster, what were conversations like when the pandemic started taking hold?
At first we were like, “Oh, this started in China. It’s never going to reach the U.S.” Not thinking of it. But when it finally started getting to all the big cities and like New York — when we got back from New York, the (Arcola Fair Society) trip, that’s when it started getting bad. We were like, “Oh, this better not start being awful.” But we never thought that it would get to us, and it did. And we were just hoping and praying it wouldn’t take our season away.
Your state-qualifying 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relays were filled with underclassmen last season. What were prospects looking like for this year?
We did some research sometimes on some other schools, like their place and their times. We thought we had a good chance to do something. ... It obviously felt good having everyone back, and also with experience, I felt like we had a chance. Nothing is guaranteed, but having experience is always a good thing. It’s good for us because we have a lot of it.
What are your college plans?
I’m going to try out for the Parkland (College) soccer team. I was talking to a few soccer coaches, because I went to the (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville) soccer camp back in March. ... I felt like I wanted to stay at home, so I’m going to Parkland. I don’t know what I’m studying yet, honestly, but I do know I’m going to try out for the soccer team. I’ve always said I don’t want to play a sport (in college) because I’ve done that my whole high school career, but at the end of the day, you just want to do something one more time.