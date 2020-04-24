Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Alexis Barnes Softball
Mason Bernius Baseball
Kirsten Corum Softball
Megan Harshbarger Girls’ track and field
Cade Hendrickson Boys’ track and field
Jake Hollingsworth Baseball
Scott McClain Baseball
Cody Miller Baseball
Justin Miller Boys’ track and field
Tori Morgan Girls’ track and field
Will Nall Boys’ track and field
Kenli Nettles Girls’ track and field
Lucas Otto Baseball
Wyatt Schlabach Baseball
Shae Slabaugh Girls’ track and field
Maddie Snyder Softball
Aiden Stewart Boys’ track and field
Addison Tinkle Softball
Ryan Yeakley Baseball