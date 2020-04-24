Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Alexis Barnes Softball

Mason Bernius Baseball

Kirsten Corum Softball

Megan Harshbarger Girls’ track and field

Cade Hendrickson Boys’ track and field

Jake Hollingsworth Baseball

Scott McClain Baseball

Cody Miller Baseball

Justin Miller Boys’ track and field

Tori Morgan Girls’ track and field

Will Nall Boys’ track and field

Kenli Nettles Girls’ track and field

Lucas Otto Baseball

Wyatt Schlabach Baseball

Shae Slabaugh Girls’ track and field

Maddie Snyder Softball

Aiden Stewart Boys’ track and field

Addison Tinkle Softball

Ryan Yeakley Baseball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

