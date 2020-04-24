A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ track and field athlete SHAE SLABAUGH.
How was the team looking before the season got postponed and eventually canceled?
We were looking very strong this year, on both the girls’ and boys’ side. We were doing some different things in training. A lot of the people had been working for about a month already. ... We just felt very confident this year. The boys already had a few meets, and they did well. So we knew going in that we expected to win conference, and so everyone seemed to enjoy it and work hard because we knew we were going to get the results.
You went straight from basketball to track and field. How important does it feel to have had a senior basketball season?
Our senior night for basketball was great. We got a lot of playing time as seniors, so just to have at least one was really nice, and the school was 100 percent behind you.
What was it like being involved with ALAH athletics?
It’s kind of an interesting thing. As a girls’ athlete, I feel like the guys ... always get a lot of people (at their events). ... But (fans) really stepped up across all sports, and I felt like last year even. It’s changed quite a bit over a few years there. Not everybody came out to stuff. But this year especially has been great, and they really supported us.
What’s your favorite memory from your time with ALAH track and field?
Last year when we won conference, we thought that we ... had gotten third. We had been looking at the scores wrong the entire meet. ... We were just listening to them call out the names and announcing what place people were getting, and once we realized that we won it was just, we went crazy.