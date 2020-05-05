BISMARCK — Susan Kentner gets emotional when she thinks about Sierra Bryant’s impact during the senior’s time with Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls’ track and field.
Not just because Bryant was a program-leading sprinter in her first three seasons — and was primed to retain that role in her final season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of IHSA spring sports state series.
And not just because Bryant fared well enough to draw interest from the Bradley women’s track and field squad, with which Bryant now is signed.
“The best thing I can say about Sierra is that I have a 5-year-old granddaughter, and Sierra is a perfect role model for her,” Kentner said. “I would want my granddaughter to grow up just like her. She’s kind. She’s smart. She’s such a family-oriented girl. She has goals and goes after them.”
To that final point, Bryant was excited to cap her prep career on the highest of notes.
She was set up for that by taking third in the 400-meter dash at the 2019 Class 1A state meet and very nearly establishing a new Blue Devils program best in the event during state preliminaries.
“I really wanted to get that school record this year,” Bryant said. “I really wanted to go to state again and make it four years going to state.
“I was hoping to possibly break 59 seconds in the 400. I didn’t really know if that was possible, but it’d be cool to do that.”
So just how close was Bryant to putting her name at the top of this BHRA all-time list, as it is in the 800 relay?
One-hundredth of a second.
Her time of 59.14 seconds on May 16, 2019, couldn’t quite catch the 59.13 put up by Tracy Brown in the early 1990s.
Even so, the clocking — which allowed Bryant to win her preliminary heat and automatically advance to Saturday’s final — left both athlete and coach happily surprised.
“It was crazy. It was unbelievable,” Bryant said. “I had never ran under one minute before.”
“I was over the moon because we knew she could get under a minute,” Kentner added. “We were hoping for the 59, but to be almost 58, that was just impressive.”
Bryant didn’t reach this stage by being a lifelong 400 runner.
In fact, her track and field exploits began in fifth grade with the 100 and 200 dashes, as well as the shot put and discus.
And she considered not returning to any of these ventures in sixth grade, as Bryant didn’t feel she was particularly good at any of them.
By the time Bryant was in eighth grade, however, that feeling had flipped.
She rated fourth in both the 200 dash and shot put in the IESA Class A girls’ eighth-grade field. Bryant also played a season of travel softball that summer and didn’t enjoy the experience, leaving her free to focus on track and field in the springtime.
Kentner, who has been with the BHRA girls’ team for 30 years, knew what sort of competitor she’d be getting when Bryant moved up to high school.
“I was Sierra’s P.E. teacher in junior high,” Kentner said. “She definitely was a natural fit.”
Bryant and Kentner came to the mutual decision to have Bryant sprint full-time, leaving throwing in the past.
The result was three IHSA state qualifications as a freshman — in the 400 dash, 400 relay and 800 relay — and a Day 2 appearance in the 800 relay that earned Bryant an eighth-place medal.
“It was awesome,” Bryant said. “We definitely didn’t expect to place, so that was an awesome experience in itself.”
Bryant describes her sophomore campaign as “definitely my worst” as far as times were concerned. But she still attended state in the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.
Another important moment occurred in Bryant’s 10th-grade year as well.
Bryant and Kentner agreed, building off her 400 dash state berth as a freshman, that Bryant should give the solo showcase a more serious look.
That began at a frosh-soph meet in Watseka.
“She won that thing and was within only two seconds of the school record,” Kentner said. “At that point, we knew we had something.”
Bryant truly committed herself to running as a junior. She went out for cross-country and gained extra endurance. She also stumbled upon a 21-day workout plan through Instagram, altering her dietary habits for the better.
With those changes, Bryant rapidly became a threat to win the girls’ small-school 400.
Though she came up short to Belleville Althoff’s Nariah Parks (58.07) and DuQuoin’s Gabby Alongi (59.04) — and although both of those foes were underclassmen last year — the effect of Bryant’s season-long performance was obvious.It played out in Bradley assistant coach Fabia McDonald reaching out to Bryant on Instagram and setting up a campus tour.
“I never thought this was ever going to be possible,” Bryant said of attending a Division I university for athletics. “Neither of my parents were runners, so it’s kind of like, where did I get this speed from?”
A combination of hard work and natural athleticism, according to Kentner.
“Her strength is in the last 100 meters,” Kentner said. “Oftentimes we have a 400-meter runner whose legs are jelly by the time they hit the last 100. ... She has always been able, wherever she was in the race, to pull ahead in the last 50 meters.”
Bryant is hopeful that, even though she didn’t receive a traditional senior farewell, that Kentner still will talk this fondly about her as an alumni.
“I think Coach Kentner will still kind of mention it,” Bryant said. “It’s nice to know that I’m helping my team out, and my school.”