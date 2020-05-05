A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys’ track and field athlete GABE MARTINEZ.
What did you feel you could accomplish this season after placing fourth in last year’s Class 1A 1,600-meter run?
Pretty much I was just trying to get first. I couldn’t see myself losing, honestly, if I were to imagine it. (BHRA girls’ track coach) Susan Kentner (and I), we’ve been doing a lot of training and in-depth (work). And I’ve been really careful. I haven’t been hurt at all. It’s been a slower build-up, which I’m not used to, but it’s better. And she’s just been nailing everything — all the little spots that I needed to improve on. I feel really good right now.
Have you dealt with injuries throughout your prep career?
Oh, yeah. The summer going into (2019) cross-country season, I think I might’ve been in the best shape of my life because, after that fourth-place finish, I got in contact with (Illinois distance runner) Jon Davis. Boy, did he get me in shape. I was really doing good.
So how has not having this senior season impacted you?
It’s all right. It’s not that bad. I was sad at first, but when I really thought about it I was like, “I’ve just got more time to prepare for college (at Illinois-Springfield) and make myself even better.”
What has it meant to represent BHRA running through high school?
It meant a lot. Pretty much everything I did was encouraged and inspired by all my friends, all the amazing athletes. I see Drew (Reifsteck) and Caleb (Lahey) out their on their respective sports doing amazing. I just want to show that cross-country’s got something too. ... I even have a pair of special spikes with all my friends, they got their names signed on. I only bring those out for championship races.