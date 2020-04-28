EVAN MILES takes on many roles at Blue Ridge — athletic director and volleyball coach among them. He’s usually the girls’ track and field leader this time of year, but can’t run that squad amid the COVID-19 pandemic:
How were things looking with the team before IHSA spring activities were suspended?
We started practices usually toward middle-February. Two of our seniors — one in particular, Destiny Baker, she was spearheading one- to two-day-a-week workouts with the kids. As a senior showing that leadership, even back in December, early-January, just get a couple hall run workouts, maybe to the weight room, that’s the kind of leadership I’ll miss going forward. Somebody that takes the initiative to lead, tries to recruit some younger kids to join the track team because numbers in both boys and girls were going to be down. To just show that you can stay in shape, discover a hidden talent you didn’t know you had, whether it’s a field event, a jumping event, helping a relay, all just by helping your school and being physically fit. ... I’m going to miss the small contingent of girls that I have this year. Not only were they good, quality girls — they worked hard and had fun doing it, participated in three or four events like you usually have to do as a small school. Not having their successes out there, it definitely hurts.This was going to be your sixth season as girls’ track and field coach.
What has it been like to watch the team evolve?
When I first started, I kind of co-coached with a veteran coach. ... I kind of broke off, coaching the girls. He helped me get my feet wet, was coaching the boys. At that time we had six girls, I think, total, and not a lot of participation, not a lot of work ethic. A few specialists who’d maybe only do one event. But up until this year, when we saw the numbers trending back a little bit, we’ve had pretty good work ethic overall. The last five, six years we’ve had 11 to 14 girls out, which doesn’t seem like a lot for most schools, but for a small school like us, a lot of those girls competed in three or four events. With all the meets we have on our schedule, we’ve done good things for the Blue Ridge girls’ track and field team. Last year, going to the Prairie Central relays invite, that’s a big meet. And for us getting a third-place plaque, that’s never happened before. Perennial, stalwart programs, not only Prairie Central but (Bloomington) Central Catholic, El Paso-Gridley ... there’s some really good programs there, and for us to place third, that was satisfying to see.