DAVE ELDER has coached track and field for 18 years, and is currently in his seventh season running the Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ program. He spoke about what it means to not be around his athletes, as he usually is during the spring:
What’s been your reaction to not having a track and field season?
It’s been very different, obviously. Everybody seems to be reacting and responding in their own way. Whether it’s the teaching side of things or the coaching side of things, it’s just all very surreal that we’re not allowed to do what we’ve been normally accustomed to. We’re just making sure everybody’s spirits are up, and their health as well. It takes a new level of stress on everyone.
What were discussions like with your guys when you had to end all track and field activities?
As things rapidly developed, I talked to all of them about the importance of being informed. And being informed in the right way is beyond helpful in any situation, but especially now. And also just (to) use common sense and good judgment as well. Looking back a few weeks ago, we did not realize this was going to basically shelve the entire school year and season, but that’s kind of what happened. It was a bizarre couple days, and it’s still very bizarre to me.
Did you have any guys you were especially looking forward to seeing in outdoor action?
We had a lot of boys out. We were close to having 30 out. Talent-wise, we graduated a lot of good seniors last year. There wasn’t one person in particular I was really looking forward to seeing develop as opposed to just the whole group evolution and always being surprised by kids who make great improvements from one year to the next and one season to the next.
What’s it been like to bring kids together from these two schools and get the results you have?
It’s been very rewarding the last couple years. We’ve had some good numbers and some good talent roll through. With Cerro Gordo putting in an all-weather track a couple seasons ago, it got a lot of excitement around the program. For all that just to have been put on pause is beyond frustrating. I especially feel for these athletes who want to compete and want to make themselves a better person. They’re not getting that opportunity.
Whenever you get back on the track with your guys, what will that mean to you?
One of the big takeaways for everyone should be the importance of don’t take things for granted. For young people and adults alike, this is something that we should all take a moment to evaluate what we have in our lives and what we should be grateful for. Whenever normal comes back, that’s just something we should all channel our energies into — trying to bring out the best in everyone, and don’t make excuses why you can’t treat each day special and seek to get better every day.