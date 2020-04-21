Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Cerro Gordo/Bement’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Mark Brewer Baseball

Megan Hart Softball

Tyler Joplin Baseball

Marine Lefebvre Softball

Connor Moore Baseball

Emily Pierceall Girls’ track and field

Ellie Shonkwiler Girls’ track and field

Shelby Strack Softball

Dawson Swaim Baseball

Tyler Upton Boys’ track and field

Tyler VanMatre Baseball

Allena Vest Softball

Mason Walker Boys’ track and field

Madison Warren Girls’ track and field

John Watzlawick Boys’ track and field

Savanah Weaver Girls’ track and field

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

