Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Cerro Gordo/Bement’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Mark Brewer Baseball
Megan Hart Softball
Tyler Joplin Baseball
Marine Lefebvre Softball
Connor Moore Baseball
Emily Pierceall Girls’ track and field
Ellie Shonkwiler Girls’ track and field
Shelby Strack Softball
Dawson Swaim Baseball
Tyler Upton Boys’ track and field
Tyler VanMatre Baseball
Allena Vest Softball
Mason Walker Boys’ track and field
Madison Warren Girls’ track and field
John Watzlawick Boys’ track and field
Savanah Weaver Girls’ track and field