A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep seasons can happen in some form or fashion. Today, Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ track and field athlete ELLIE SHONKWILER.
What are your emotions surrounding not being able to have a traditional senior track and field season?
I definitely didn’t think it was actually going to happen, and school and all the sports and everything were going to be canceled. I don’t think I’ve realized it yet, that I’m not going to have my senior track season. I don’t think it’s officially set in.
How did you and your teammates react when you suddenly couldn’t do anything together?
We were all dumbfounded by it, I guess. I don’t think we realized that it’s not going to happen. At the time we were at ... practice, and then that’s when we got the text message that, “Hey, we’re not going to be practicing this week.” We’re like, “What, why aren’t we practicing?” And then we realized it’s from COVID-19. It just kept getting worse from there that everything went downhill.
What were you most looking forward to about your senior season?
Last year, I was really close in my conference. I usually threw in the 30s, but then I threw 33 and it was a big improvement for me. It was really close to the end of the season. So I was kind of looking forward to keep improving from there, but then of course I never got to.
What are your college plans?
I plan to attend the University of Illinois-Springfield and throw there. It’s not officially confirmed, but whenever I went on my college visit there, I talked with the track coaches and they were like, “Yeah, we’d love to have you on.” ... It’s definitely not the same, because it’s going to be college and not high school. I don’t know how college is going to be, but I know in high school I was really close in my conference, to winning it.