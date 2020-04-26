Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Danville’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Nora Abdelghani Girls’ soccer

Grace Awodeha Girls’ soccer

JD Barnett Baseball

Maranda Depratt Softball

David Enjambre Boys’ track and field

Iggy First Baseball

Craig Glapion Baseball

Bennie Harris Boys’ track and field

Jacob Harris Boys’ track and field

Kenzie Heeren Girls’ soccer

Peyton Hile Girls’ track and field

Jaren Hotsinpiller Boys’ tennis

Robbie Jaruseski Baseball

Achera Jones Girls’ track and field

Andrew Kittell Baseball

Kaitlyn Loewenstein Softball

Christian Masterman Baseball

Ricky Oakley Boys’ track and field

Morgan Pecchenino Girls’ soccer

Ebony Rankin Girls’ soccer

Mariza Sanchez Girls’ track and field

Anabela Tapia Girls’ soccer

Ollayshia Thomas Girls’ soccer

Emma Towne Girls’ soccer

Ella Wolfe Softball

Amanda Xiong Girls’ soccer

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

