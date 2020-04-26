Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Danville’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Nora Abdelghani Girls’ soccer
Grace Awodeha Girls’ soccer
JD Barnett Baseball
Maranda Depratt Softball
David Enjambre Boys’ track and field
Iggy First Baseball
Craig Glapion Baseball
Bennie Harris Boys’ track and field
Jacob Harris Boys’ track and field
Kenzie Heeren Girls’ soccer
Peyton Hile Girls’ track and field
Jaren Hotsinpiller Boys’ tennis
Robbie Jaruseski Baseball
Achera Jones Girls’ track and field
Andrew Kittell Baseball
Kaitlyn Loewenstein Softball
Christian Masterman Baseball
Ricky Oakley Boys’ track and field
Morgan Pecchenino Girls’ soccer
Ebony Rankin Girls’ soccer
Mariza Sanchez Girls’ track and field
Anabela Tapia Girls’ soccer
Ollayshia Thomas Girls’ soccer
Emma Towne Girls’ soccer
Ella Wolfe Softball
Amanda Xiong Girls’ soccer