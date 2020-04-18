A chat with seniors who are hoping that their final prep seasons can happen in some form or fashion. Today, Fisher girls’ track and field athlete ASHLEY SMITH.
Being a thrower all through high school, what is it like not having that element in your senior year?
It’s definitely been heartbreaking because I was doing really well on indoor, actually, and I was looking forward to going to Top Times. And then just to have it taken away by COVID-19, it hurts. ... Last year, I threw 34 (feet) at sectionals in St. Joe. And this year, at our first indoor meet, I ended up throwing a 31 and a half. So I was looking forward to getting back to my 34 and almost at 36.
Being the lone senior on this season’s roster, how tough has it been to not be around your teammates?
It’s definitely hard. I feel like my memories have been taken away from me now. But it’s nice because we have a lot of group chats, so we’re all still staying connected.
How have you tried to continue being a leader from afar?
Mostly we’re trying to keep up our mental health, because we all are starting to get down. Obviously we’re still going outside and working out, but it’s not the same because we would laugh (together) every day at practice. So we’re trying to keep each other happy.
What has it meant to you to be involved with Fisher athletics?
It’s very supportive. With Fisher, it’s weird because it’s a small town (and) everyone knows everything. But it’s also been nice because my freshman year I ended up getting a varsity jersey on basketball about halfway through. People didn’t really notice me because, oh, she’s just a freshman. But as I started getting older and playing these sports (in varsity) ... it’s like everybody’s focused on me. Like with volleyball, you could hear them in the stands yelling, “’Ay, Smitty!" With basketball, you could hear them in the stands. I guess it’s nice to know the town has my back.
Is there a moment from your time with Fisher track and field that you’ll always remember?
Definitely freshman year. We were outside practicing and it started raining, and our coach at the time, she hated being outside in the cold. So she had three jackets on, three pairs of socks, and she was just so bundled up and it wasn’t even that cold.