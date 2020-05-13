MARK AMBROSE is in his second stint helming Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman boys’ track and field after a year as Oblong’s football coach. The Red Hill graduate offers some insight on the Buffaloes who were standing out and more:
How was the team looking before the season got held up?
We were looking good. We have a cinder track. In order to get on that, the weather’s got to be pretty good for a few days for it to be dry enough. We struggle like other schools probably do just getting outside running. We got about two to three good weeks of practice under our belt and were ready to head into spring break and come back with the first meet at Bismarck. We had a good start to the season. Guys were responding well, and I was looking forward to competing — couldn’t wait, actually.
How has the loss of this season impacted you and the team?
It was surreal for me and for everybody. When things started coming down the pipe, I remember guys were asking me about practice that day. That was a Friday, and of course I expected us, we were going to practice. But then changes started coming down quickly from the top, and we realized, “Oh, my goodness, we’re not going to be back in school the next week.” But then, with the circumstances, just not knowing and then coming back and realizing, “Oh, we’re going to be off for all of April.” And then just touching base and realizing that even if we did get back, there was pretty slim chances of actually competing because of the limitations on things. It’s been difficult. The biggest thing is just not knowing and finally just getting axed. Feeling bad for seniors who just were not going to get to run and compete.
Who were some guys you were looking forward to seeing compete this year?
Hudson Lenhart, who’s a senior of ours, just a good 800-meter runner. I was going to stretch him a little bit. He was somebody who would’ve jumped on our mile relay team at the end of the meet. He’s kind of a versatile runner. I was looking forward to seeing him finish strong this season. We had a newcomer in Gavan Shelton. He had chosen not to play baseball this year, for his final season he was going to come out and run track. It kind of helped to prepare him also for college football — he was offered to play at Illinois Wesleyan University. Gavan Shelton was a young man who was going to run sprints for us and really step in on the 4-by-1, 4-by-2 relays for us and do well. Those are two guys I’m thinking about from a senior standpoint especially. We’ve got some younger guys also — a younger guy by the name of Jace Bina. He played football and basketball this year, and he was probably going to be our top sprinter in the open sprints — 100, 200 — and he was going to help us out in the relays also.