Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Sidney Butts Softball

Milee Devore Girls’ track and field

Noah Gordon Baseball

Rylan Grant Boys’ track and field

Aubrie Hinchman Girls’ track and field

Marrico Jackson Boys’ track and field

Dominick Juvinall Boys’ track and field

Hudson Lenhart Boys’ track and field

Gracie Liles Softball

Damian Miles Baseball

Shirley Pruitt Softball

Austin Riza Boys’ track and field

Chaze Rowell Boys’ track and field

Gavan Shelton Boys’ track and field

Jeremiah Smith Baseball

Taylor Stal Softball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

