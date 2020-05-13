Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Sidney Butts Softball
Milee Devore Girls’ track and field
Noah Gordon Baseball
Rylan Grant Boys’ track and field
Aubrie Hinchman Girls’ track and field
Marrico Jackson Boys’ track and field
Dominick Juvinall Boys’ track and field
Hudson Lenhart Boys’ track and field
Gracie Liles Softball
Damian Miles Baseball
Shirley Pruitt Softball
Austin Riza Boys’ track and field
Chaze Rowell Boys’ track and field
Gavan Shelton Boys’ track and field
Jeremiah Smith Baseball
Taylor Stal Softball