GEORGETOWN — When Milee Devore and Aubrie Hinchman say they’re “like sisters,” there’s a little extra meaning to the phrase.
The two Georgetown-Ridge Farm seniors have lived together at Hinchman’s home for close to the last three months.
“Me and my family had a difference in opinions on some matters,” Devore said. “I felt like it’s time for me to spread my wings and leave the nest, I guess.”
Even before that occurred, these two were inseparable best friends.
That includes as Buffaloes track and field athletes — the only two upperclassmen on coach Josh Cavanaugh’s 2020 roster.
Their sister-like bond rears its head during races, like the 800-meter run and the 3,200 relay.
“I fell at the finish line handing off to Milee because she was the last leg,” Hinchman begins, telling a story from one particular meet. “We made the joke that Chuck Norris shot me.
“Milee turned around and stopped in the middle of the race and asked if I was OK, and I straight up yelled at her and told her to go.”
Hinchman isn’t embellishing this tale, according to Devore.
“Aubrie was in first by not even that much. The (opposing) girl was right behind her,” Devore said, “and (Hinchman) fell and I stopped, and the girl was about to come and pass by me.
“And I just started running so I could finish and see if (Hinchman) was OK.”
Turns out the friends’ connection is good for G-RF running results, too.
Devore and Hinchman were gearing up to compete both together and against one another this season — in the 800 run, 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay. But the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans before they could come to fruition.
“To be completely honest, it’s made me a hot mess,” Hinchman said. “A lot of tears have been shed. ... But knowing that I have one of my best teammates, best friends, sister — all of the above — living with me, I know I’ll have a shoulder to cry on.”
Hinchman credits Devore for getting her into track and field in the first place. Devore has been involved since sixth grade and Hinchman since seventh grade.
Their events these days are fairly similar. Devore, also a cross-country athlete, races the 1,600 and 3,200 while Hinchman suits up in the high jump.
“Running’s not fun to me, but I’m a very competitive person. And I’m good at track, so I do it,” said Hinchman, who makes up one-fourth of the G-RF girls’ record-holding 1,600 relay unit. “(Devore would) be the person to fall back on if I’ve ever needed it in a really bad situation.”
That includes if one or the other has a good or bad day on the track.
And it translates to mid-race scenarios.
One of those played out in Paxton last year. Devore said the two were running their best open 800 times of the campaign and engaging in casual conversation during the two-lap race.
“I got boxed in, and Aubrie got on outside of me,” Devore said. “We were encouraging each other, and Aubrie made a sacrifice to let me out of the box for me to win.”
Both Devore and Hinchman credit Cavanaugh for getting them to a point where they can challenge for event victories on a regular basis.
“He’s really helped us grow as athletes,” Devore said. “I have seen so much improvement in my times since freshman year. My 800, I used to run a 3-minute 800. Now I’m at 2:37.”
Both girls knew what they were hoping to get out of their last track and field season as well, before it was derailed.
Devore was aiming for state berths in the 1,600 run and 3,200 relay. Hinchman sought the same outcome in the 800 run and 3,200 relay.
Even though none of that can happen now, Devore and Hinchman still have a shared future to look forward to.
They’re both attending Danville Area Community College to begin studies in dental hygienics. Devore, currently a manager at her local Pizza Hut, also will wear a Jaguars uniform in cross-country.
“It’s quite funny because I wanted to become a dental hygienist,” Hinchman said, “and Milee was like, ‘Dang, that pays real well, so I’m going to join.’ So I’m like, ‘We can be study buddies.’”There’s no escaping the fact the high school chapter of these girls’ lives is ending.
Though they couldn’t write the last words as they’d planned, they’re taking away fond memories from G-RF.
“One word I have to say about the track team and GRHS is family,” Devore said. “They’re my family. They’re always going to be my family.”
“It was special,” Hinchman added. “I would’ve never changed one thing about my four years — other than this coronavirus, but that’s a given.
“I love everyone that was involved in my life for four years of high school. They will always have a special place in my heart.”