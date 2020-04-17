MARK WARD had high hopes for several of his Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ track and field athletes in his 18th season at the helm. He talks about some of those kids and more:
How have you responded to your season being held up in limbo so far?
What we’ve been doing as a track team, we’ve been giving out suggestions of things for the kids to do. ... It’s more cardio-type of things. But, honestly, it’s pretty much the extent of what we can get away with. We really can’t hold a practice, because the school district has pretty much shut everything down because of the order of stay at home.
How tough has it been to not have that in-person team element you typically have?
It’s very frustrating, I guess you’d say. I’ve never been the type of coach that’s the hoo-rah (type). I’m not that kind of coach. Track and field and I mix really well because track and field’s very personal for each kid that’s involved. But, with that being said, there’s still something about that team unity, about getting people together and being able to bounce jokes back and forth, and being able to work out together and feel everybody’s pain at the same time. There’s also that idea that the one guy or gal is going to be able to motivate and pull another guy or gal that’s slumping. ... You have that pure interaction that helps drive the entire machine.
Who were some of your athletes you were most looking forward to seeing in outdoor action?
The one senior, Cullen Neal, I wanted to see him. He was really coming along in his pole vault. I had a feeling he was going to get some pretty good personal records this year. ... (Sophomore) Aidan Laughery, he had ran in a couple of the indoor meets and was doing really well. I think his fastest time ... in the 60 (meter dash) was like a 7.04 (seconds), and he was looking to get under 7. And I think he could’ve done it. ... (Sophomore) Braylen Kean found his way into triple jump last year, really had some fire in his belly about doing better and PR’d at the sectional meet. ... Isaiah Chatman, who’s a junior, he’s a 110 hurdler, 300 hurdler. I think he really had a shot in the 300 hurdles this year. ... Marcus Miguel is a sophomore who threw over 40 feet last year in the shot put as a freshman. I was really, really hoping to see him hit 45 or 47 this year, which he was completely capable of.