Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Payton Beach Girls’ track and field
Maci Bielfeldt Softball
Bryce Boundy Baseball
Wade Burton Baseball
Emily Clinton Softball
Nathan Daughenbaugh Baseball
Madi Eberle Softball
Cade Elliott Baseball
Ethan Freehill Boys’ track and field
Hannah Hathaway Softball
Daniel Jones Baseball
Keegan Kutemeier Baseball
Lauren Leonard Softball
Leah Martin Girls’ track and field
Cullen Neal Boys’ track and field
Summer Roesch Softball
Colby Taylor Baseball
Leit Velasco Softball
Rachel Zheng Girls’ track and field