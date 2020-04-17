Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Payton Beach Girls’ track and field

Maci Bielfeldt Softball

Bryce Boundy Baseball

Wade Burton Baseball

Emily Clinton Softball

Nathan Daughenbaugh Baseball

Madi Eberle Softball

Cade Elliott Baseball

Ethan Freehill Boys’ track and field

Hannah Hathaway Softball

Daniel Jones Baseball

Keegan Kutemeier Baseball

Lauren Leonard Softball

Leah Martin Girls’ track and field

Cullen Neal Boys’ track and field

Summer Roesch Softball

Colby Taylor Baseball

Leit Velasco Softball

Rachel Zheng Girls’ track and field

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

