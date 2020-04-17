A chat with seniors who are holding out hope that their final prep seasons can happen in some form or fashion. Today, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ track and field athlete PAYTON BEACH.
How much were you looking forward to your senior season?
I was super excited. I’ve been a pole vaulter for GCMS for four years, and I really felt that this year I was going to come out as a captain and really help the girls become pole vaulters. We actually had two girls this year that I was really looking forward to helping.
To have that suddenly taken away, what’s it been like for you?
It’s been heartbreaking. I really looked forward to my senior year, not just for senior night or helping the girls, but really just coming together and celebrating my last year as a Falcon. It’s been heartbreaking not being able to be out on the track with my girls and practicing and putting in hours of effort. Just kind of feels like it’s gone away.
Pole vault is one sport that seems especially difficult to perform under these circumstances. How have you kept your skills up to snuff?
Coach (Mark) Ward from track, he always tells us, “If you don’t have anything, go home and practice with a broomstick.” So you can go out in your back yard and you can work on the fine elements of dropping the pole, planting. You can get your uprights by doing ab workouts, hip lifts. And just trying to keep it as minimal, but doing the most you can with it.
What will you most remember from your time with GCMS track and field?
I have multiple great memories with the team. Watching the other girls build their confidence in what they’re doing, and watching myself build confidence in what I’m doing in pole vault, that’s some of the best memories I can carry. ... And coming together at the end of every meet and doing the GCMS chant.