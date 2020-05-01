Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Hoopeston Area’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Peyton Berlin Baseball
Adam Dixon Boys’ track and field
Cameron Flint Baseball
Kayla Goble Softball
Maddie Goble Softball
Ayasmeen Griffin Girls’ track and field
Lucas Hofer Baseball
Jaylyn Linder Softball
Damian Martin Boys’ track and field
Payton Small Softball
Hunter Tate Baseball