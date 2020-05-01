Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements this spring. Their seasons are now canceled, though, as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of Hoopeston Area’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Peyton Berlin Baseball

Adam Dixon Boys’ track and field

Cameron Flint Baseball

Kayla Goble Softball

Maddie Goble Softball

Ayasmeen Griffin Girls’ track and field

Lucas Hofer Baseball

Jaylyn Linder Softball

Damian Martin Boys’ track and field

Payton Small Softball

Hunter Tate Baseball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

