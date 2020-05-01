A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Hoopeston Area boys’ track and field athlete ADAM DIXON.
How has this season being canceled impacted you?
Losing my senior year of track has left me feeling defeated. I have been running track since middle school. Not being able to top it off with a great senior season has come at me like a punch in the gut. I try to ignore it and focus on other things, like staying in shape for the Army and getting in the miles, but it is always in the back of my head.
What were your expectations for the 2020 campaign?
I was determined and driven to make it my best year of track yet. I was planning on breaking my PR in the 400 (dash) and having a great time with the team as well. At practice, I could tell I wasn’t alone for wanting the best this year. The team looked eager and ready for these meets to come. Our coach has always done a great job at conditioning the team for the start of the season, and this year was no different. We were pushing harder and harder every day, always trying something new and challenging.
What has it meant to be involved with Hoopeston Area athletics?
I could not be happier with the team I represent. Hoopeston isn’t the biggest town and doesn’t have the biggest teams, but I can say without a doubt we have all been there for each other when we need it. I know from experience when you are on that last leg — that last 100 meters in a 400 — so much is holding you back. But when you look up in the stands or on the sidelines and see your teammates and their parents yelling at you to keep pushing, there is no better feeling in the world.
What’s a defining memory of your time with Hoopeston Area track?
We were at an indoor meet at EIU (my junior season), and I was getting warmed up and ready for my 400. And I start getting very nervous and panicking. Coach (Erika) Seidel sees me and comes over to help, and what she told me was, “Don’t worry about how the race will go or what will happen after.” She said, “Run the race and don’t think. One day at a time.” That has stuck with me ever since.