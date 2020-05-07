A chat with seniors who had their spring sports seasons cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Today, Judah Christian girls’ track and field athlete TORY CLEVENGER.
What events were you going to be focusing on this season?
The mile and the 800. Last year I actually did soccer. I took a break from track and did track again this year.
So how difficult has it been to not actually have that return season?
At first it was really difficult just to realize that everything was being canceled and sports was being canceled. I use running as an outlet, so that’s how I was handling everything else being canceled. But I’ve just really tried to focus on working out at home and doing stuff at home to help me stay active and help me stay motivated. Even though high school track is over for me, I think it’s still important to stay in shape and stay active.
How have you and your fellow seniors helped one another through this difficult time?
I’ve gotten to talk to most of our class that was in sports, just because we are a small class. I know how they feel during this time. For others, it was harder on them just because this was their season to do sports, especially the girls on the soccer team. We’ve just been trying to be there for each other.
What did it mean to represent Judah Christian athletics?
I don’t think there are words to describe how awesome it’s been, but I’ve had a lot of good opportunities through Judah sports to reflect Christ in my character to others. ... Through sports, I’ve met my best friends and I’ve created great bonds with coaches and things like that. So it’s meant a lot to me, not just sports-wise, but also relationship-wise.
Is there a moment from your time with Judah Christian track and field you’ll most remember?
I’ll probably just remember running the mile. It can sound kind of lame, but the mile’s one of those events ... that is always anticipated and it’s always really fun to go run, especially if it’s a late track meet. Those are always fun to run with people from other schools.
And what’s next for you?
My plan is to go to Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, and I’ll be studying pre-med classes.