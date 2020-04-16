B.J. ZELEZNIK’s multi-faceted job at LeRoy includes responsibilities as athletic director, football coach and track and field coach. The 10th-year leader in the last of that trio spoke about what his kids are going through:
Your program doesn’t contest a team indoor schedule, so this postponement has to have an even bigger impact on your track and field athletes.
That piece is frustrating. You really feel for some of them that have been working all winter long in anticipation of competing and the enthusiasm that they showed with the start of the season approaching. You also recognize the fact they’re at a time of their life where you saw them beginning to understand the importance of training and those daily habits and doing the things to prepare. Those are the lessons that you want them to learn as a part of your program.
Were there any athletes you were excited to see in action?
Brandon Green, senior boys’ distance runner, had a great winter. He specifically, just from a leadership standpoint, getting guys together and going for runs, just his organizational skills, his enthusiasm and ability to work with people — Brandon really was a standout for us in the offseason and in the first week of practice before the shutdown.
What’s it been like to oversee track and field, given your other LeRoy athletics duties?
It’s cool because, from a standpoint of not only AD but also head football coach, I get to work with a completely different group of athletes. There’s some crossover, but you’ve got a lot of kids that are cross-country runners or they’re golfers (and they) go out for track in the spring. It allows me to work with and stay in touch with a different segment of our student population. And so that part’s been pretty cool, and also working on the girls’ side. I don’t get the opportunity to do a lot with our female athletes, and so being the girls’ and boys’ coach, it allows me to work with our female athletes, too.
What would it mean to you and the athletes to have any sort of 2020 outdoor season?
It would be very uplifting for everybody to be able to come back together for a few weeks. That social camaraderie that you’re not getting right now and that you realize is important to have. It’s just healthy to be around the kids and their enthusiasm and the ways in which they go about their lives. So for us to be able to get back together and compete and work a little bit together and have a graduation and do those things, that would be incredibly uplifting.