Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of LeRoy’s senior spring sport athletes:
NAME SPORT
Taylor Bagnell Softball
Aynsleigh DeFries Softball/girls’ track
Aidan Eddy Boys’ track and field
Alexis Edmondson Girls’ track and field
Steven Engstrom Boys’ track and field
Brandon Green Boys’ track and field
Hailie Hahn Softball
Isabel Kinkaid Softball
Colin Meyer Baseball
Colin Risinger Boys’ track and field
Bobby Spratt Baseball
Kiera Spratt Softball
Layna Spratt Girls’ track and field
Blake Walker Boys’ track and field
Charly Warlow Softball
Olivia Wood Softball