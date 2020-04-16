Listen to this article

Area high schools’ senior athletes were looking forward to having their names printed in The News-Gazette next to their various achievements. They’re now on hold until May 1 at the earliest as Illinois residents try to curb spread of the coronavirus. Today, we take a look at all of LeRoy’s senior spring sport athletes:

NAME SPORT

Taylor Bagnell Softball

Aynsleigh DeFries Softball/girls’ track

Aidan Eddy Boys’ track and field

Alexis Edmondson Girls’ track and field

Steven Engstrom Boys’ track and field

Brandon Green Boys’ track and field

Hailie Hahn Softball

Isabel Kinkaid Softball

Colin Meyer Baseball

Colin Risinger Boys’ track and field

Bobby Spratt Baseball

Kiera Spratt Softball

Layna Spratt Girls’ track and field

Blake Walker Boys’ track and field

Charly Warlow Softball

Olivia Wood Softball

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

