DARREN TEE’s first full season as Mahomet-Seymour girls’ track and field coach saw four Bulldogs advance to the Class 2A state meet. His second is at risk of being canceled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic:
What was your reaction to IHSA activities shutting down as they have in the last month?
Me personally, I was just in kind of awe of how everything has played out and just the finality of it. I told the girls in a text, “I tend to be a glass half-full person rather than half-empty,” so I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that we’ll get some sort of a season in. But you just never know at this point.
How was the 2020 indoor season going for your athletes?
We were definitely having some success with some people that have been a part of our program for a long time, like (senior pole vaulter) Mara Pletcher, to some people who were brand new with our program. Specifically we’ve got a girl that transferred from Reed-Custer (junior Shaelin Ruzich) that had placed at the state meet, Class A, in a couple events outdoors (pole vault and 300-meter hurdles). And we just got her out of basketball, and she was showing us some very nice events. Then we have a freshman, Grace Rodebaugh, who was consistently going 5-2, 5-3 every meet she (high) jumped in indoors. So we were having some success.
How tough is it for you as a coach to have all of this talent and have the kids not be able to put it to use?
It’s heartbreaking. I’m going to target Mara Pletcher. Mara goes in and she’s essentially hurt all last season, jumped a couple times. But basically lost (her) junior season, goes in, breaks our school record in a mini-meet and then breaks it again (12 feet, 4 inches) at another invitational. On her way to the New Balance (Nationals) meet in New York when all this pandemic stuff happened. For her to not show truly what she can do this year, I’m heartbroken for her. I think she would’ve been in play for a very high medal place at state. I think she has an opportunity to jump around 13 feet, and that’s all obviously put on hold right now.
Whenever these kids can get back in action, how do you feel the Mahomet-Seymour community will react?
This town will be 100 percent behind all the kids in all the athletic programs here. We want to keep going with the success we had early on, and hopefully if we can have anything we’ll kind of jump back right to where we were ... (or) pretty close there.